Datgelu'r Gyfnewidfa Genetig Rhwng Homo sapiens a Neanderthaliaid

A recent study analyzing European and Asian genomes from the past 40,000 years has provided insights into the genetic exchange between Homo sapiens and our closest relatives, Homo neanderthalensis. The research reveals that Neanderthals were not completely wiped out by our species but instead experienced interbreeding events over time, eventually leading to their genetic assimilation.

This study, published in Science Advances, examined 4,464 Eurasian genomes, both ancient and modern, to understand how they interrelated based on geographic origins and age. The findings showed that early farmers, originating from Anatolia and the Levant, with less Neanderthal ancestry, diluted the proportion of Neanderthal DNA in European populations around 10,000 years ago. This explains why East Asian populations have a higher proportion of Neanderthal ancestry compared to Western European populations.

The research team conducted computer simulations that indicated populations migrating and hybridizing with different groups would lead to subsequent generations having a percentage of local DNA proportional to the distance the migrating population came from. This suggests that as Homo sapiens moved farther away from Africa, they accumulated more Neanderthal DNA in their genomes.

The study also revealed that the second range expansion of early farmers from Anatolia-Levant, which replaced hunter-gatherers in Europe, played a significant role in explaining the current distribution of Neanderthal ancestry. The team examined genomes dating back 40,000 years and younger from the Allen Ancient DNA Resource at Harvard Medical School, which showed how Neanderthal DNA became diluted in human genomes following the disappearance of Neanderthals from the fossil record.

While the overall level of Neanderthal ancestry is approximately 2%, the levels vary among different regions. East Asia has been found to have a Neanderthal ancestry level that is 8% to 24% higher than Western Europe. These differences in Neanderthal ancestry can be distinguished through the accumulation of paleogenomes.

This study provides valuable insights into the history of genetic exchange between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals. Further analysis and paleoanthropological finds will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of our modern genetic diversity and the interactions between our species and our closest relatives.

