Coedwigoedd Ifanc a Diraddio Coedwigoedd yn Allwedd i Fodelau Sinciau Carbon Rhagfynegol

An international research team, led by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission and INRAE, has conducted a groundbreaking study on global forest biomass changes between 2010 and 2019. Their findings emphasize the importance of considering young forests and forest degradation in predictive carbon sink models for effective climate change mitigation strategies.

The research team discovered that boreal and temperate forests are the primary global carbon sinks, while older and degraded tropical forests are nearly carbon neutral. Published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the study titled “Global increase in biomass carbon stock dominated by growth of northern young forests over the past decade” highlights the implications of these findings for future carbon sink models.

Plant biomass plays a vital role in carbon sequestration, with gains such as plant growth and forest cover contributing to the carbon balance. Conversely, losses in carbon occur due to forest degradation, deforestation, and natural disturbances. Monitoring biomass carbon stocks helps develop a better understanding of climate change effects and human activities’ impacts on ecosystems.

To estimate average above-ground carbon stocks globally, the researchers collected vegetation data from the Soil Moisture and Ocean Salinity (SMOS) satellite using L-band vegetation optical depth (L-VOD) methods. However, signal disruption from human activities’ radio frequency interference limits the widespread application of L-VOD, as it is sensitive to vegetative water content.

To overcome these challenges, the researchers developed a double filter that utilized temporal signal decomposition to offset the effects. They used above-ground biomass data and a global map to calculate total biomass and the ratio between above- and below-ground biomass. This information enabled them to assess regional carbon budgets, analyze losses and gains in forest cover caused by various factors, and determine how forest age affects carbon storage.

The study’s results indicate that terrestrial biomass carbon stocks increased by approximately 500 million tonnes of carbon per year from 2010 to 2019. Boreal and temperate forests are the main contributors to the global carbon sink, while tropical forests have become smaller carbon sources due to forest degradation. Older tropical forests, with an average tree age of 140 years, are nearly carbon neutral. In contrast, boreal forests with trees younger than 50 years or middle-aged (between 50 and 140 years) are the largest carbon sinks.

These findings challenge existing carbon sink models that fail to account for forest demography and the impact of forest degradation on tropical forests, ultimately leading to biomass loss. To accurately predict the future of carbon sinks on a global scale and develop effective climate mitigation policies, forest degradation and age must be considered.

In conclusion, the study underscores the significance of incorporating young forests and forest degradation into predictive carbon sink models. By doing so, researchers can improve their understanding of carbon sequestration and develop more suitable climate change mitigation strategies.

Ffynonellau:

