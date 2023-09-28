Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Telesgop Gofod James Webb NASA yn Darganfod Carbon Deuocsid ar Europa

ByMamffo Brescia

Medi 28, 2023
Telesgop Gofod James Webb NASA yn Darganfod Carbon Deuocsid ar Europa

Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a significant discovery by detecting the presence of carbon dioxide on Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons. This finding sheds light on the composition and potential habitability of this mysterious moon.

The researchers utilized the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument to observe the frozen surface of Europa in the infrared spectrum. Through their observations, they were able to pinpoint the existence of carbon dioxide in a specific region on the moon’s surface.

What’s particularly intriguing about this discovery is that the carbon molecules detected on Europa did not originate from meteorite impacts or other external sources. This suggests that they are naturally occurring on the moon itself, potentially through internal processes.

Europa has long been a target of scientific interest due to its subsurface ocean of liquid water. The presence of carbon dioxide adds another intriguing layer to the moon’s potential habitability. Carbon is a fundamental building block of life as we know it, and its presence could indicate the possibility of organic compounds on Europa.

Future missions, such as NASA’s Europa Clipper, will further investigate this fascinating moon and work towards answering the question of whether Europa could support life. The discovery of carbon dioxide is a crucial step in understanding the complex environment of this distant world.

Cyfeiriadau:

– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope: https://www.nasa.gov/webb

– Space.com: https://www.space.com/

By Mamffo Brescia

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

Cenhadaeth Aditya-L1 India yn Cyrraedd Orbit Sefydlog o Amgylch yr Haul

Hydref 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Gwyddoniaeth

Datblygiad arloesol Canfod Niwtrino ar Ddŵr yn Ontario

Hydref 1, 2023 Mamffo Brescia
Gwyddoniaeth

Y Gwahaniaethau Rhyfeddol mewn Galaethau Cynnar a Datgelwyd gan Delesgop Gofod James Webb

Hydref 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

Cenhadaeth Aditya-L1 India yn Cyrraedd Orbit Sefydlog o Amgylch yr Haul

Hydref 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Datblygiad arloesol Canfod Niwtrino ar Ddŵr yn Ontario

Hydref 1, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Y Gwahaniaethau Rhyfeddol mewn Galaethau Cynnar a Datgelwyd gan Delesgop Gofod James Webb

Hydref 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Gwely a Brecwast ar Thema Seryddiaeth yn cau ar ôl 20 mlynedd o gynnig taith o amgylch y bydysawd i westeion

Hydref 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau