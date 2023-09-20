Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Ymchwilydd Solar Parker yn Arsylwi Alldafliad Torfol Coronaidd yn Aflonyddu Llwch Rhyngblanedol

ByGabriel Botha

Medi 20, 2023
Ymchwilydd Solar Parker yn Arsylwi Alldafliad Torfol Coronaidd yn Aflonyddu Llwch Rhyngblanedol

The Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft designed to study the sun, recently had a close encounter with a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) and came out unharmed. CMEs are powerful bursts of plasma from the sun’s corona that can cause space storms and pose a threat to satellites, astronauts, and electronics on Earth.

Scientists were particularly excited about this event because it provided an opportunity to observe a CME up close and validate a theory proposed in 2003. According to the theory, CMEs have the ability to push away interplanetary dust, which consists of tiny particles left over from planets, asteroids, and comets.

The Parker Solar Probe’s Wide-field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR) camera successfully captured light reflected off these interplanetary dust particles. Although the signals were initially subtle, scientists were able to enhance them by subtracting the average brightness of similar orbit images captured by WISPR.

What they discovered was that the CME blew away interplanetary dust along a path approximately 6 million miles long. Scientists likened this effect to a vacuum cleaner, where the gap left by the removed dust quickly filled in with more dust.

While this observation offers valuable insights into the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust, it raises more questions. Since this is the first time astronomers have observed this cleaning effect, it is still uncertain whether all CMEs have the same impact on interplanetary dust.

Nevertheless, the upcoming solar maximum, a period of increased solar activity, provides an opportunity for further observations of CMEs. The Parker Solar Probe, along with other observatories, may have more chances to study and understand the behavior of these powerful solar events.

The study documenting this research was published in The Astrophysical Journal on May 31, 2023.

Ffynonellau: The Astrophysical Journal

By Gabriel Botha

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

Harddwch Syfrdanol a Photensial Gwyddonol Crater Shackleton ar y Lleuad

Medi 24, 2023 Mamffo Brescia
Gwyddoniaeth

ISRO Yn Parhau ag Ymdrechion i Sefydlu Cysylltiad â Lander and Rover Chandrayaan-3

Medi 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Gwyddoniaeth

Gofodwr Frank Rubio Yn gresynu at Hyd Cenhadaeth Estynedig

Medi 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

Harddwch Syfrdanol a Photensial Gwyddonol Crater Shackleton ar y Lleuad

Medi 24, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

ISRO Yn Parhau ag Ymdrechion i Sefydlu Cysylltiad â Lander and Rover Chandrayaan-3

Medi 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Gofodwr Frank Rubio Yn gresynu at Hyd Cenhadaeth Estynedig

Medi 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Ymchwilwyr yn Creu Rhywogaethau Synthetig Heb Biocemeg ac yn Arsylwi Egwyddorion Esblygiadol

Medi 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau