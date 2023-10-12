Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Taith NASA i Asteroid sy'n Gyfoethog o Fetel

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Hydref 12, 2023
Taith NASA i Asteroid sy'n Gyfoethog o Fetel

Crynodeb:

NASA is preparing to launch a probe to explore Psyche, an object located 2.2 billion miles away that may provide valuable insights into the composition and interior of planets like Earth. This metal-rich asteroid, which could be the remnants of a small planet or a previously unknown celestial body, presents a unique opportunity for scientists to examine a world with a metal surface. The probe will be launched from Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with a backup window available if weather conditions are not favorable. Upon reaching Psyche in July 2029, the probe will deploy advanced instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field, chemical composition, minerals, and topography. The mission will also showcase technological advancements, including next-generation laser-based communications and the use of a special propulsion system called “Hall-effect thrusters” that utilizes solar panel energy to create electric and magnetic fields. By avoiding the need for large amounts of chemical fuel, this system enables continuous acceleration in space. Psyche’s irregular shape and composition, estimated to be up to 60% metal and the remainder rock, make it an intriguing destination for scientific exploration.

Ffynonellau:
– NASA set to journey to a metal-rich asteroid (2023, October 12), retrieved 12 October 2023 from Phys.org

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

Bywyd ar ôl y Gofod: Addasu i Ddisgyrchiant a Torri Cofnodion

Hydref 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Gwyddoniaeth

Llong ofod Psyche NASA yn Cychwyn ar Genhadaeth i Asteroid Metel

Hydref 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Gwyddoniaeth

Effaith Eclipse Solar ar Gyflwr y Tywydd

Hydref 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

Bywyd ar ôl y Gofod: Addasu i Ddisgyrchiant a Torri Cofnodion

Hydref 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Llong ofod Psyche NASA yn Cychwyn ar Genhadaeth i Asteroid Metel

Hydref 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Effaith Eclipse Solar ar Gyflwr y Tywydd

Hydref 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Llong ofod Psyche NASA yn Cychwyn Taith i Asteroid Metel

Hydref 14, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau