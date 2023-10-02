Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Mae NASA yn gohirio Cenhadaeth Asteroid Psyche fesul Wythnos

ByMamffo Brescia

Hydref 2, 2023
Mae NASA yn gohirio Cenhadaeth Asteroid Psyche fesul Wythnos

NASA has announced a one-week delay for its Psyche asteroid mission, now scheduled to launch on 12 October. The $1.2 billion mission aims to study the asteroids of the same name, which are located between Mars and Jupiter.

The reason for the delay is to allow NASA’s team to complete verification of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters. These parameters were adjusted in response to updated warmer temperature predictions for the thrusters.

The schedule change was announced during a flight readiness review at the Kennedy Space Centre, where an agreement was made to conduct a “static fire” test of the Falcon Heavy rocket on 29 September. Static fires are standard prelaunch tests in which the rocket’s first-stage engines are briefly fired while the vehicle remains anchored to the ground.

The Psyche mission will be the first NASA mission for the Falcon Heavy, which is currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation after NASA’s Space Launch System. If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will arrive at the 170-mile-wide (280 kilometers) space rock Psyche in 2029.

Scientists believe that Psyche may expose the core of a protoplanet, making this mission of great interest and potentially providing valuable insights into the early formation of the solar system.

Source: Space.com, Mint.com

By Mamffo Brescia

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

Straen Sychder yn Achosi Newidiadau yng Ngweithrediad Pridd y Goedwig Law

Hydref 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Gwyddoniaeth

Biosynhwyrydd Seiliedig ar Brotein wedi'i Ddatblygu i Ddarganfod Mwyngloddiau Tir ac Ordnans Heb ffrwydro wedi'i Seilio ar TNT

Hydref 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Gwyddoniaeth

Crwydro dyfalbarhad NASA yn Cipio Diafol Llwch Martian yn Jezero Crater

Hydref 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

Straen Sychder yn Achosi Newidiadau yng Ngweithrediad Pridd y Goedwig Law

Hydref 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Biosynhwyrydd Seiliedig ar Brotein wedi'i Ddatblygu i Ddarganfod Mwyngloddiau Tir ac Ordnans Heb ffrwydro wedi'i Seilio ar TNT

Hydref 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Crwydro dyfalbarhad NASA yn Cipio Diafol Llwch Martian yn Jezero Crater

Hydref 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Asteroid 2008 QY: Manylion a Chanlyniadau Posibl

Hydref 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau