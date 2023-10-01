NASA is planning to return to the moon and this time, it will be a long-term stay. The agency aims to build houses on the moon by 2040, not just for astronauts, but also for ordinary civilians. This ambitious goal is dependent on the successful completion of a new lunar landing.

To achieve this, NASA plans to utilize 3-D printing technology and a specialized lunar concrete made from rock chips, mineral fragments, and moon dust. The agency will send a 3-D printer to the moon, which will be used to construct structures layer by layer using the lunar concrete. This technology, known as Project Olympus, utilizes resources found on other planets rather than relying on materials from Earth.

Partnering with academic institutions and industry leaders has opened up new possibilities for NASA. The agency is more collaborative than ever before, and this has widened the playing field for space exploration. NASA’s director of technology maturation, Niki Werkheiser, believes that with the right people and core capabilities in place, the goal of lunar structures by 2040 is attainable.

However, there are challenges to overcome. One major obstacle is the abrasive and toxic lunar dust, which poses risks to both buildings and human health. NASA scientists have been conducting tests on simulated moon dust to find solutions. The idea of using 3-D printing to build homes on the moon emerged as a potential solution. If homes on Earth can be 3-D printed using soil, then why not use lunar soil to build structures on the moon?

NASA’s return to the moon, known as the Artemis program, is named after the twin sister of Apollo. The agency has already launched the Artemis I mission, which circled the moon and returned safely to Earth. Artemis II, scheduled for November 2024, will carry the first woman and first Black person in history on a 10-day flight around the moon. Artemis III, planned for one year later, will see humans land on the lunar surface. Additional crewed missions are planned throughout the decade.

While plans for houses on the moon are currently in the rendering stage, architects and construction technology companies like ICON have conceptualized ideas for lunar habitats. ICON, in partnership with NASA, aims to develop a space-based construction system that can print everything from habitats to rocket landing pads using on-site concrete mixing.

In conclusion, NASA’s plan to build houses on the moon by 2040 is an ambitious yet attainable goal. With advancements in 3-D printing technology and partnerships with industry leaders like ICON, the agency believes that a sustainable human presence on the moon is within reach. The success of this endeavor could pave the way for future colonization efforts on Mars and beyond.

