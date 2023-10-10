Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Canolfan Awyr a Gofod newydd Samuel Oschin i Gartrefi Ymdrech Gwennol Ofod

ByMamffo Brescia

Hydref 10, 2023
Canolfan Awyr a Gofod newydd Samuel Oschin i Gartrefi Ymdrech Gwennol Ofod

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, the permanent home of NASA’s retired space shuttle Endeavour, held its official ground-breaking ceremony on June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. The center, when it opens, will feature 150 exhibits spread across three multi-level galleries, titled “Air,” “Space,” and “Shuttle.” It will occupy four floors and 100,000 square feet of exhibit space.

The new space center, located at the California Science Center, will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about the history and technological advancements of air and space travel. The exhibits will showcase various artifacts and interactive displays to engage and educate visitors of all ages.

One of the highlights of the center will be the display of the space shuttle Endeavour itself. The shuttle will be exhibited in an upright position, allowing visitors to see it up close and explore its interior. The shuttle’s mission patches, worn by the astronauts during their flights, were also showcased during the ground-breaking ceremony.

Additionally, the center will feature a space gallery that provides a glimpse into the wonders of outer space. Visitors will have the chance to learn about celestial bodies, space exploration missions, and the latest discoveries in space science. The gallery will incorporate stunning visuals and interactive exhibits to make the experience memorable.

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is a significant addition to Los Angeles’ cultural landscape and will undoubtedly attract space enthusiasts and curious minds alike. It will serve as a platform to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM fields and continue pushing the boundaries of human space exploration.

Ffynonellau:

– Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer

– California Science Center

- NASA

By Mamffo Brescia

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

Stormydd Solar: Bygythiad i Dechnoleg a Seilwaith Modern

Hydref 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Gwyddoniaeth

Modrwyau Coed Hynafol yn Datgelu Storm Solar Dinistriol A Allai Effeithio ar Wareiddiad Heddiw

Hydref 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Gwyddoniaeth

Hofrennydd Mars Ingenuity NASA yn Gosod Record Cyflymder Newydd ar 62ain Hedfan

Hydref 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

Stormydd Solar: Bygythiad i Dechnoleg a Seilwaith Modern

Hydref 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Modrwyau Coed Hynafol yn Datgelu Storm Solar Dinistriol A Allai Effeithio ar Wareiddiad Heddiw

Hydref 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Hofrennydd Mars Ingenuity NASA yn Gosod Record Cyflymder Newydd ar 62ain Hedfan

Hydref 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae gwyddonwyr yn dod o hyd i Doreithiog o Ddŵr a Charbon mewn Sampl Asteroid, Yn Cefnogi Theori Gwreiddiau Bywyd

Hydref 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau