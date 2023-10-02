Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Lander Lunar Japaneaidd yn Dechrau Taith i'r Lleuad

ByRobert Andrew

Hydref 2, 2023
A Japanese spacecraft, known as the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), has successfully performed an engine burn to leave Earth’s orbit and commence its mission to the moon. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) made the announcement that SLIM fired its main engine for 39 seconds while flying above the South Atlantic Ocean. If everything goes according to plan, the spacecraft will have its first encounter with the moon on October 4th.

SLIM was launched to Earth’s orbit on September 6th, along with the X-ray telescope, XRISM. The SLIM team spent several weeks ensuring that all the systems on the spacecraft were functioning correctly before initiating the engine burn. XRISM will remain in Earth’s orbit, while SLIM embarks on its long and fuel-efficient journey to the moon.

Although SLIM’s landing attempt is still a few months away, its upcoming lunar swing-by on October 4th is an important milestone in the mission. JAXA officials have estimated that SLIM will likely reach lunar orbit three to four months after launch, with the landing attempt occurring a month or two after that.

If successful, SLIM’s landing will be significant as it aims to touch down within 328 feet of its intended target point inside Shioli, a small crater on the moon’s near side. This precision landing capability opens up possibilities for future missions to explore scientifically intriguing areas on the moon and other celestial bodies.

To date, only the Soviet Union, the United States, China, and India have achieved soft landings on the moon. SLIM’s mission represents another step forward in lunar exploration and serves as a testament to Japan’s growing presence in space exploration.

Ffynonellau:
- Asiantaeth Archwilio Awyrofod Japan (JAXA)
– X (Twitter gynt)

