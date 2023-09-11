Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Lander and Rover Spotted by Fellow Lunar Probe

ByMamffo Brescia

Medi 11, 2023
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon on August 23, 2022, has been captured in new images taken by another Indian spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2, which has been in lunar orbit since 2019. The images, released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), show the lander on the lunar surface.

Although the Chandrayaan-3 lander is currently inactive due to the darkness on the near side of the moon, it is expected to come out of hibernation and resume its activities once sunlight reappears. Officials from ISRO have confirmed that the lander and its rover, Pragyan, have achieved all their major objectives, including the successful deployment of the rover and capturing pictures of the surrounding area.

This is not the first time that the Indian moon mission has been observed from space. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which takes high-definition images of the moon, also captured the Chandrayaan-3 mission earlier this month.

India is now the fourth country to have successfully landed on the moon, following the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. However, more moon missions are planned for the future. NASA, through its Artemis program, has funded several robotic missions with the goal of establishing a permanent human presence on and around the moon by the late 2020s.

One of the main objectives of these missions is to study the ice deposits located at the moon’s south pole. NASA intends to use this lunar ice to support its astronauts and machinery by setting up bases in the area. Other countries, including India, are also targeting the moon’s south pole for further exploration.

While there have been recent unsuccessful attempts by Russia, Israel, and Japan to land on the moon, the Chandrayaan-3 mission represents India’s successful entry into the lunar exploration field.

Ffynonellau:
- ISRO
- NASA

