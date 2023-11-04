Scientists have proposed a groundbreaking theory that could shed light on two longstanding mysteries—the origin of the moon and the existence of peculiar “blobs” deep within the Earth’s mantle. According to the leading theory, the moon was formed about 4.5 billion years ago when a planet-sized object called Theia collided with the early Earth. This cataclysmic event caused debris to be ejected into space, eventually coalescing to form the moon. However, despite numerous attempts, scientists have been unable to find solid evidence of Theia’s existence.

Recently, a team of researchers led by the California Institute of Technology published a study in the journal Nature presenting an alternative explanation. Seismic waves detected in the 1980s had previously revealed the presence of two enigmatic “blobs” roughly 2,900 kilometers below the Earth’s surface—one below Africa and the other beneath the Pacific Ocean. These massive blobs, which are denser and hotter than the surrounding rock, have long puzzled geologists.

The new research proposes that these blobs are remnants of Theia that became embedded within the Earth during the monumental collision. The study suggests that massive amounts of mantle material from Theia sank deep into the Earth’s lower mantle, accumulating into the two distinct blobs over billions of years. Furthermore, the scientists propose that this collision and the remnants it left behind played a crucial role in shaping Earth into a habitable planet capable of supporting life as we know it.

The implications of this theory are staggering. The Theia collision dramatically altered Earth’s composition in just 24 hours, providing unique conditions that differentiate our planet from others in the universe. Previous studies have indicated that Theia may have delivered water, a vital ingredient for life, to Earth. Additionally, the blobs have been observed sending magma-filled plumes towards the surface and have been linked to the formation of supercontinents.

While the theory is still subject to further study and verification, it represents a significant and exciting finding in the field of planetary science. The existence of these deep-seated relics from the moon-forming collision offers insight into Earth’s evolutionary history and its exceptional qualities that make it a life-supporting world.

Cwestiynau Cyffredin

Where did the moon come from?

The moon is believed to have formed approximately 4.5 billion years ago when a planet-sized object called Theia collided with the early Earth.

What are the blobs deep inside Earth?

Deep within the Earth’s mantle, there are two mysterious “blobs” that have intrigued scientists since their discovery in the 1980s. These blobs are denser and hotter than the surrounding rock and are now hypothesized to be remnants of Theia, the object that collided with Earth to create the moon.

Why are these blobs significant?

The existence of these deep-seated relics provides insights into Earth’s evolutionary history and its unique characteristics that make it capable of supporting life. The collision with Theia played a crucial role in shaping Earth’s composition and may have delivered essential ingredients, such as water, to our planet. The blobs’ geological processes also tie into the formation of supercontinents.