By Mamffo Brescia

Medi 19, 2023
Hyblygrwydd Ymddygiad Yn Hwyluso Ehangu Ystod Cyflym mewn Grackles Cynffon Fawr

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Evolutionary Anthropology, the University of California Santa Barbara, and the University of Rochester have discovered that the great-tailed grackle, a bird species that has been rapidly expanding its population across North America, owes its success to its behavior. The researchers found that the great-tailed grackles have increased their habitat breadth and adapted to living in more urban, arid environments, unlike their closest relative, the boat-tailed grackle.

The study, based on citizen science observations of bird occurrences between 1979 and 2019, revealed that the great-tailed grackles did not simply move into new habitats that matched their earlier requirements but actively expanded their range by shifting their habitat preferences. Conversely, boat-tailed grackles only moved their range slightly northwards in response to climate change.

The researchers also investigated the role of behavior in the great-tailed grackles’ ability to adapt to new habitats. They found that the population on the edge of the range exhibited more flexibility and persistence compared to the non-edge population. The researchers speculate that persistence allows individuals to find solutions to challenges in new environments, while variability in flexibility within a population increases the chances of successful expansion.

The findings highlight the importance of flexibility and persistence in facilitating rapid range expansions and suggest that understanding how species like great-tailed grackles adapt to new environments could provide insights for helping declining species cope with environmental changes.

Source: Peer Community Journal (DOI: 10.24072/pcjournal.320)

By Mamffo Brescia

