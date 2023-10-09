Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Astudiaeth Newydd yn Cadarnhau Bod Bodau Dynol Wedi Cyrraedd Gogledd America Filoedd o Flynyddoedd Yn Gynt Na'r Tybiwyd yn flaenorol

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Hydref 9, 2023
Astudiaeth Newydd yn Cadarnhau Bod Bodau Dynol Wedi Cyrraedd Gogledd America Filoedd o Flynyddoedd Yn Gynt Na'r Tybiwyd yn flaenorol

A new study has confirmed that the first humans arrived in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum, which occurred about 20,000 years ago. This finding contradicts previous beliefs that humans arrived in North America much later. The study, published in the journal Science, is a follow-up research to a 2021 study that initially uncovered ancient human footprints in White Sands National Park in New Mexico.

The study’s findings suggest that early humans and large animals, known as megafauna, co-existed for millions of years before the extinction event of the terminal Pleistocene. During this event, numerous species of large mammals, including mammoths, ground sloths, and beavers, went extinct. North America experienced the most significant extinction event, with 32 genera of large animals disappearing within a span of 2000 years.

To determine the age of the footprints, the researchers employed two new independent approaches. The first involved radiocarbon dating of conifer pollen, which belongs to terrestrial plants and avoids the potential inaccuracies associated with dating aquatic plants, as was done in the original study. By isolating and analyzing approximately 75,000 pollen grains for each sample, the researchers were able to establish a minimum age for the footprints.

The second technique used was optically stimulated luminescence, which determines the last time quartz grains were exposed to sunlight. This method confirmed that the quartz samples collected within the layers containing the footprints had a minimum age of about 21,500 years.

These findings provide compelling evidence that the first humans arrived in North America approximately 21,000 to 23,000 years ago. The confirmation of an earlier arrival challenges previous assumptions about human migration patterns and highlights the extensive timeline of human-megafauna coexistence on the continent.

Ffynonellau:
- Y gwarcheidwad
– Science magazine

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

Eclipse Solar Rhannol i Fod yn Weladwy yn Alberta Dydd Sadwrn yma

Hydref 12, 2023 Mamffo Brescia
Gwyddoniaeth

Stormydd Solar: Bygythiad i Dechnoleg a Seilwaith Modern

Hydref 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Gwyddoniaeth

Modrwyau Coed Hynafol yn Datgelu Storm Solar Dinistriol A Allai Effeithio ar Wareiddiad Heddiw

Hydref 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

Eclipse Solar Rhannol i Fod yn Weladwy yn Alberta Dydd Sadwrn yma

Hydref 12, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Stormydd Solar: Bygythiad i Dechnoleg a Seilwaith Modern

Hydref 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Modrwyau Coed Hynafol yn Datgelu Storm Solar Dinistriol A Allai Effeithio ar Wareiddiad Heddiw

Hydref 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Hofrennydd Mars Ingenuity NASA yn Gosod Record Cyflymder Newydd ar 62ain Hedfan

Hydref 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau