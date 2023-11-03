Dadorchuddio Tarddiad Elfennau Trwm: Uno Seren Niwtron a Ffenomen Kilonovae ysblennydd

Physicists from Japan and Lithuania have made a groundbreaking discovery that strengthens the theory that neutron star mergers are responsible for the majority of heavy elements present in the universe. These heavy elements, such as tellurium, are synthesized through a nuclear reaction known as the rapid neutron-capture process, or “r-process.” This process occurs in environments with a high density of free neutrons, where nuclei capture neutrons at a much faster rate than they can undergo beta-decay. As a result, neutron-rich nuclei are formed, leading to the production of heavy elements.

The abundance patterns observed in our solar system, with characteristic peaks at atomic mass numbers such as 80, 130, and 196, provide evidence of the r-process and its role in shaping the composition of elements on Earth. It is believed that the “whipped-out” matter from neutron star mergers, in the form of a kilonova – an event as bright as a thousand novae but not as bright as a supernova – is the main site where the r-process occurs.

In 2017, the existence of kilonovae was confirmed with the detection of gravitational waves from a neutron-star merger called GW170817. Astronomers worldwide conducted intensive research, leading to the discovery of a transient event as bright as a billion suns in a galaxy located 130 million light-years away. The rapidly declining light curve of the event indicated that it was fueled by the radioactive decay of ejected r-process elements.

Previous studies identified absorption signatures of strontium, cerium, and lanthanide elements in the spectrum of GW170817’s kilonova. However, the properties of the “nebular” phase, which follows the absorption phase, remained poorly understood due to experimental limitations on Earth. To overcome this challenge, researchers developed models that predicted emission lines of heavy elements based on known energy levels. These models successfully explained a previously unexplained feature in the spectrum of GW170817 – a strong emission line at 2.1 micrometers from doubly ionized tellurium.

In a separate study, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) provided further evidence by observing a gamma-ray burst called GRB230307A. The spectra taken by JWST exhibited remarkable similarity to GW170817, including the 2.1 micrometer feature attributed to tellurium. This finding supports the presence of another kilonova resulting from a neutron star merger.

The significant distance of GRB230307A, approximately a billion light-years away, highlights the remarkable sensitivity of JWST. With the ability to obtain spectra of kilonovae undetectable by other telescopes, the JWST plays a crucial role in unraveling the origins of heavy elements. Researchers aim to decipher the full details of the different nuclei created during these mergers, allowing a comprehensive understanding of the elements in the periodic table.

