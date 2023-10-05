Datblygiad arloesol mewn Trosi Gwybodaeth Cwantwm: Troswr MW-i-Optical Tymheredd Ystafell

A team of scientists at the QOT Centre for Quantum Optical Technologies, including a student from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw, has developed a revolutionary device capable of converting quantum information between microwave and optical photons. Their research, published in Nature Photonics, demonstrates a new microwave detection method with far-reaching applications in quantum technologies, quantum network infrastructure, and microwave radio-astronomy.



The ability to convert quantum information is analogous to how digital files are converted to electric current when playing music on a device. In this case, the scientists have successfully transferred quantum information from a single microwave photon to a single optical photon. However, achieving single-photon operations is incredibly challenging due to the precision required and the need to minimize noise. Moreover, interacting with optical photons, which possess energy levels thousands of times higher than microwave photons, adds an additional layer of complexity.



The conversion of quantum information is essential for hybrid quantum networks, which connect different quantum devices like quantum computers. While quantum computing can be realized using microwave photons and superconducting circuits, the long-distance transfer of quantum information encoded in this way is hindered by noise accumulation. This issue is overcome by using optical photons, which efficiently transmit quantum information via optical fibers. Therefore, a microwave-to-optical converter for quantum information is vital in bridging the gap between quantum computers and the quantum internet.



The scientists achieved this breakthrough by utilizing Rydberg atoms, which can interact with both microwave and optical photons. Rydberg atoms, produced by laser excitation of valence electrons in rubidium atoms, dramatically increase in size and exhibit intriguing properties. Previous demonstrations of microwave-to-optical conversion were restricted to laser-cooled atoms trapped in complex magneto-optical setups. The team at the University of Warsaw has successfully demonstrated that this conversion can be achieved at room temperature using atomic vapors in a glass cell, paving the way for a simplified and potentially miniaturized converter in the future.



Additionally, the new conversion scheme showcases remarkably low noise levels and the ability to perform operations on single photons. This groundbreaking innovation allows the converter to operate continuously without the need for atomic trapping or repumping. The simplicity of the setup is surpassed only by the significantly improved parameters of the conversion process achieved by the researchers at UW.



This discovery is a significant step forward in the advancement of quantum information processing technologies and their integration into practical applications. With the development of the room-temperature MW-to-optical converter, the possibilities for quantum networks and quantum computing have expanded exponentially.



