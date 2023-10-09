Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Gollyngiadau Hylif o Rwsieg Rhan o ISS, Crew Safe

ByGabriel Botha

Hydref 9, 2023
Gollyngiadau Hylif o Rwsieg Rhan o ISS, Crew Safe

Liquid coolant has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew members are not in danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak occurred in the Nauka module’s external radiator circuit, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos reassured the public that there was no immediate threat to the orbiting laboratory.

Last month, two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year on the ISS. Originally, the mission was scheduled to last only six months. However, a leak in the Soyuz spacecraft occurred, possibly due to a small meteorite impact. As a result, a new rocket was sent without a crew to replace the Soyuz and carry out the remainder of the mission.

During their year-long stay, the Russian and American crew members worked together amidst increasing tensions between their respective nations. The conflict in Ukraine has strained relations between Washington and Moscow, making the cooperation on the ISS a notable example of collaboration.

The coolant leak is an unexpected occurrence, but Roscosmos has assured the public that the crew’s safety is not at risk. Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the leak and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Ffynonellau:
– Phys.org

By Gabriel Botha

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

Stormydd Solar: Bygythiad i Dechnoleg a Seilwaith Modern

Hydref 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Gwyddoniaeth

Modrwyau Coed Hynafol yn Datgelu Storm Solar Dinistriol A Allai Effeithio ar Wareiddiad Heddiw

Hydref 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Gwyddoniaeth

Hofrennydd Mars Ingenuity NASA yn Gosod Record Cyflymder Newydd ar 62ain Hedfan

Hydref 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

Stormydd Solar: Bygythiad i Dechnoleg a Seilwaith Modern

Hydref 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Modrwyau Coed Hynafol yn Datgelu Storm Solar Dinistriol A Allai Effeithio ar Wareiddiad Heddiw

Hydref 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Hofrennydd Mars Ingenuity NASA yn Gosod Record Cyflymder Newydd ar 62ain Hedfan

Hydref 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae gwyddonwyr yn dod o hyd i Doreithiog o Ddŵr a Charbon mewn Sampl Asteroid, Yn Cefnogi Theori Gwreiddiau Bywyd

Hydref 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau