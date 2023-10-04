China is gearing up to launch the Xuntian Space Telescope, a spacecraft that not only enhances the nation’s astronomical research agenda but also strengthens the capabilities of its space station complex. With a primary mirror diameter of 6.6 feet, the bus-sized telescope is set to co-orbit with China’s Tiangong space station. Its mission is expected to span a decade, with the possibility of extensions.

The Xuntian Space Telescope is designed to surpass NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in performance. It will orbit near China’s space station, allowing Chinese astronauts to service and upgrade it when necessary. Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency, anticipates breakthroughs in cosmology, dark matter, dark energy, star formation, evolution, and exoplanets.

What sets Xuntian apart is its large field of view, which is more than 300 times larger than that of the Hubble. This means it can capture high-definition panoramic views of the universe with spatial resolution on par with its NASA counterpart. The telescope aims to make deep-field survey observations and conduct fine observations of celestial bodies. Li Ran, project scientist of the CSST Scientific Data Reduction System, compared Xuntian to Hubble by stating that while Hubble may see a sheep, Xuntian can detect thousands of sheep, all at the same resolution.

Chief designer of the China manned space program, Zhou Jianping, hailed Xuntian as the most important scientific project since China’s space station program’s inception. He emphasized its advanced ultraviolet imaging capabilities and its potential to elevate China’s astronomy research to an international leading level.

Although Xuntian’s capabilities are still mostly under wraps, its wider field of view compared to Hubble is expected to allow for exciting investigations. Nevertheless, some researchers have expressed skepticism due to the lack of publicly available information on the telescope. However, China’s Xuntian Space Telescope has the potential to revolutionize astronomy and solidify the country’s position as a leading force in the field.

Ffynonellau:

– https://www.space.com/china-xuntian-space-telescope

– https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2022/01/china-readies-xuntian-space-telescope/