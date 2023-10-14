Tsieina yn Adeiladu Telesgop Niwtrino Newydd i Ymchwilio i Belydrau Cosmig

China is constructing a new neutrino detector called TRIDENT (Tropical Deep-sea Neutrino Telescope) in the South China Sea. This advanced neutrino observatory aims to enhance the sensitivity of detecting cosmic neutrinos and uncover the mysteries surrounding cosmic rays.

Neutrinos, known as “little neutral ones,” are elusive particles that are challenging to detect due to their lack of electrical charge and minuscule mass. These subatomic particles only interact through gravity and the weak nuclear force, bypassing most matter, including the Earth. They are primarily produced by the Sun, supernovae, nuclear reactors, and the Big Bang.

TRIDENT focuses on cosmological neutrinos, which are generated when cosmic rays collide with atoms. To detect these elusive particles, observatories are strategically placed in secluded locations such as underground mines, deep ocean waters, and Antarctic ice. Instead of directly sensing neutrinos, these observatories observe the rare instances when neutrinos interact with regular matter.

By detecting neutrinos, scientists can trace the sources of ultra-high energy cosmic rays. Neutrinos, due to their minimal interaction, travel in straight paths, allowing researchers to track them back to their extragalactic origins. The IceCube Neutrino Observatory, consisting of strings of detectors buried deep in the Antarctic ice, is a notable example of such detection facilities.

TRIDENT will surpass previous detectors in both volume and efficiency. With a volume of approximately 7.5 km^3, it will become the world’s largest neutrino observatory. Each of its 1,211 strings will contain 20 hybrid digital optical modules (hDOMs), resulting in unprecedented photon detection efficiency. This next-generation detector aims to push the boundaries of neutrino telescope performance and expand all-sky searches for astrophysical neutrino sources.

The construction of TRIDENT poses challenges, including arranging connectors on separate strings, precise global time stamps, and the anchoring of detectors to the sea floor. The observatory also needs to consider factors like ocean currents, natural radiation, temperature, and salinity to ensure accurate observations. To address these complexities, China has built a simulator at Shanghai Jiaotong University to refine the design and functionality of TRIDENT.

TRIDENT is anticipated to build upon the success of the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and make significant strides in neutrino science. It aims to detect and pinpoint known neutrino sources, such as NGC 1068, within its first year of operation. By shedding light on the origins of cosmic rays, TRIDENT will contribute to our understanding of the universe and its fundamental particles.

