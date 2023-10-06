Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Mynd ar drywydd Rhyngweithio Rhwng Bacteria: Mewnwelediad i Ymddygiad Cyfunol

ByMamffo Brescia

Hydref 6, 2023
Mynd ar drywydd Rhyngweithio Rhwng Bacteria: Mewnwelediad i Ymddygiad Cyfunol

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization have developed a new model that demonstrates how chasing interactions between bacterial species can induce dynamical patterns in their organization. Their findings, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, shed light on the mechanisms of collective behavior in bacterial populations.

The model focuses on the non-reciprocal interaction between two bacterial species, where one species chases the other while the other aims to repel. The researchers discovered that this chase-and-avoid interaction alone is enough to form structural patterns. The specific pattern that emerges depends on the strength of the interaction. Interestingly, the individual bacteria appear to move in a disordered manner, with the structural pattern becoming visible only at a higher level of organization.

Previous studies have proposed models that include both inter- and intraspecies interactions to form patterns. However, this new model demonstrates that the presence of bacterial motility, rather than adhesion or alignment, is sufficient to create complex super-structures encompassing millions of individuals.

What makes this model even more significant is its applicability beyond bacterial species. It can be used to understand other collective behaviors such as those observed in light-controlled microswimmers, social insects, animal groups, and robotic swarms. By considering multiple species and interactions, the model provides insights into the formation of large-scale structures in networks with many components.

This research contributes to our understanding of how individual interactions give rise to collective behavior and self-organization in various biological systems. It opens up new avenues for studying and predicting complex patterns in diverse populations.

Ffynhonnell: Cymdeithas Max Planck

By Mamffo Brescia

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

Modrwyau Coed yn Dangos Tystiolaeth o Storm Solar Eithafol A Allai Ddistrywio Gwareiddiad Heddiw

Hydref 10, 2023 Mamffo Brescia
Gwyddoniaeth

Plât Tectonig 120 Miliwn Oed Newydd ei Ddarganfod: Plât Pontus

Hydref 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Gwyddoniaeth

Modiwl Nauka Rwsia ar y Profiadau ISS Gollyngiad System Oeri

Hydref 10, 2023 Mamffo Brescia

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

Modrwyau Coed yn Dangos Tystiolaeth o Storm Solar Eithafol A Allai Ddistrywio Gwareiddiad Heddiw

Hydref 10, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Plât Tectonig 120 Miliwn Oed Newydd ei Ddarganfod: Plât Pontus

Hydref 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Modiwl Nauka Rwsia ar y Profiadau ISS Gollyngiad System Oeri

Hydref 10, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

The Voyager Probes: Dal i Archwilio'r Cosmos

Hydref 10, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau