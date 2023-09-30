Ymchwil Newydd yn Datgelu Strwythurau Unigryw Bydoedd Lafa

A recent study on lava worlds, exoplanets with magma oceans, has shed light on their unique structures and potential to retain vital elements. These massive exoplanets, characterized by sparkling skies and roiling volcanic seas, are unlike anything in our solar system.

Nearly 50% of all rocky exoplanets discovered so far have been found to maintain magma on their surfaces. This is likely due to their close proximity to their host stars, causing them to orbit in fewer than 10 days. The extreme conditions these planets face, such as harsh weather and extreme surface temperatures, make them inhospitable to life as we know it.

In a new study, scientists have shown that these molten oceans have a significant impact on the properties and evolutionary paths of hot rocky Super-Earths. The compressible nature of lava causes lava-rich planets without atmospheres to be slightly denser than solid planets of the same size. Additionally, the presence of magma oceans affects the structure of the mantles surrounding a planet’s core.

Lava worlds are still under-studied, making it challenging to understand their fundamental workings. However, they provide valuable insights into the evolution of terrestrial planets. The study’s lead author, Kiersten Boley, describes lava worlds as “very odd, very interesting things” and emphasizes the importance of understanding the essential elements that make exoplanets unique.

55 Cancri e, an exoplanet located 41 light-years away, is one of the most well-known lava worlds. While there are volcanically active objects in our solar system, there are no true lava planets that scientists can study up close. Investigating the composition and evolution of magma oceans can provide clues about Earth’s own fiery history.

Using the exoplanet interior modeler software Exoplex and data from previous studies, researchers simulated evolutionary scenarios of an Earth-like planet with different surface temperatures. Their models revealed that mantles of magma ocean planets can take on three forms: completely molten, a magma ocean on the surface, or a layered structure with a solid rock layer in the middle.

The results show that the second and third forms are slightly more common than planets that are completely molten. The composition of magma oceans influences the ability of atmosphere-free exoplanets to trap volatile elements necessary for the formation of early atmospheres. This has implications for the habitability of these planets.

Overall, this new research provides valuable insights into the unique structures and potential habitability of lava worlds. Future studies should focus on understanding the terrestrial parameters, such as surface gravity, to further enhance our knowledge of these mysterious exoplanets.

Ffynonellau: The Astrophysical Journal