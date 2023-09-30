Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Gronynnau Biolegol yn Chwarae Rôl Hollbwysig mewn Ffurfiant Cwmwl Arctig

ByGabriel Botha

Medi 30, 2023
Gronynnau Biolegol yn Chwarae Rôl Hollbwysig mewn Ffurfiant Cwmwl Arctig

Researchers have recently published a study in Nature Communications, revealing the significant role that biological particles, such as pollen, spores, and bacteria, play in the development of ice in Arctic clouds. These findings have important implications for climate science and our understanding of the rapidly changing Arctic climate.

The study was conducted over several years at the Zeppelin Observatory in Svalbard, Norway. By using a sensitive optical technique that relied on light scattering and UV-induced fluorescence, the researchers were able to identify and count these biological particles individually, despite their minuscule concentrations.

The researchers also investigated the seasonal dynamics of these biological particles and established correlations with variables such as snow cover, temperature, and meteorological parameters. They confirmed the presence of biological particles through various methods, including electron microscopy and the detection of specific substances, such as arabitol and mannitol.

Arabitol and mannitol are sugar alcohol compounds commonly found in microorganisms. Detecting these substances in the air suggests the presence of fungal spores, which can originate from both local sources and long-range atmospheric transport.

Quantifying ice nucleating particles and understanding their properties proved to be a challenging task. The researchers employed two distinct methods, including the collection of particles on filters over a week, followed by laboratory analysis. Additionally, they were able to identify the proteinaceous component of ice nucleating particles by subjecting the filters to additional heating.

These findings have significant implications for climate science, as they can improve the representation of aerosol-cloud interactions in climate models and reduce uncertainties related to anthropogenic radiative forcing estimates.

Overall, the study sheds light on the critical role that biological particles play in Arctic cloud formation. Understanding this process is essential for accurately predicting and understanding the impact of climate change in the Arctic.

Ffynonellau:
– Cyfathrebu Natur
— BLYNYDDOEDD

By Gabriel Botha

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

Cymrodyr Penodedig Ymchwilwyr Prifysgol Sydney o Gymdeithas Frenhinol NSW

Hydref 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Gwyddoniaeth

Straen Sychder yn Achosi Newidiadau yng Ngweithrediad Pridd y Goedwig Law

Hydref 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Gwyddoniaeth

Biosynhwyrydd Seiliedig ar Brotein wedi'i Ddatblygu i Ddarganfod Mwyngloddiau Tir ac Ordnans Heb ffrwydro wedi'i Seilio ar TNT

Hydref 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

Cymrodyr Penodedig Ymchwilwyr Prifysgol Sydney o Gymdeithas Frenhinol NSW

Hydref 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Straen Sychder yn Achosi Newidiadau yng Ngweithrediad Pridd y Goedwig Law

Hydref 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Biosynhwyrydd Seiliedig ar Brotein wedi'i Ddatblygu i Ddarganfod Mwyngloddiau Tir ac Ordnans Heb ffrwydro wedi'i Seilio ar TNT

Hydref 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Crwydro dyfalbarhad NASA yn Cipio Diafol Llwch Martian yn Jezero Crater

Hydref 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau