Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Eclipse Solar Annular Darlledu Stargazers a Seryddwyr

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Hydref 15, 2023
Eclipse Solar Annular Darlledu Stargazers a Seryddwyr

Stargazers and astronomers were treated to a stunning celestial event recently – an annular solar eclipse. This cosmic phenomenon could be seen in parts of the US, Mexico, and South and Central America. While US residents had the chance to witness at least a partial eclipse, those within the path of annularity were able to see the full “ring of fire” effect.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most of the Sun’s light but leaving a thin ring, or annulus, visible. This type of eclipse is quite rare, as it only happens when the Moon is at its furthest point from Earth. Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, described the annular solar eclipse as a “really cool thing to see.”

The path of the October 14 annular solar eclipse stretched across a wide area. It began in Oregon at 09:13 local time and passed through several states before reaching Texas at 12:03 local time. From there, it was visible across Central and northern South America. Sky-gazers were reminded to protect their eyes while observing the eclipse, using solar viewing glasses rather than regular sunglasses.

The next annular solar eclipse will occur on June 10, 2021, and will be visible in parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia. This upcoming celestial event will surely captivate the attention of stargazers and astronomers once again.

Ffynonellau:
– The British Broadcasting Corporation
- NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

NASA yn Darganfod Asteroid yn Nesáu at y Ddaear

Hydref 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Gwyddoniaeth

Y Chwiliad Dirgel am Blaned Naw: Ffaith neu Ffuglen?

Hydref 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Clwstwr Seren Ifanc Ger y Twll Du yn Herio Damcaniaethau Ffurfio Seren

Hydref 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

NASA yn Darganfod Asteroid yn Nesáu at y Ddaear

Hydref 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Y Chwiliad Dirgel am Blaned Naw: Ffaith neu Ffuglen?

Hydref 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Clwstwr Seren Ifanc Ger y Twll Du yn Herio Damcaniaethau Ffurfio Seren

Hydref 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Archwiliwch Awyr y Nos yng Ngŵyl Ymylol Awyr Dywyll ym Mharc Cenedlaethol North York Moors

Hydref 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau