Hinsawdd Cylchol yr Hen blaned Mawrth yn cael ei Datgelu gan Waddodion Mars

Researchers have discovered intriguing patterns in Martian sediments that suggest the planet once had a cyclical climate similar to Earth’s. Unlike on Earth, where plate tectonics continuously reshape landscapes, Mars has preserved fossilized rivers and lakes dating back billions of years. Since 2012, NASA’s Curiosity rover has been exploring these remnants, uncovering traces of simple organic molecules. The emergence of primitive life-forms is dependent on specific environmental conditions that enable the organization of water-soluble molecules into more complex organic compounds.

Lead author of the study, planetary scientist William Rapin, highlighted the importance of understanding Mars’s past environments to assess its potential habitability and the existence of life. The team used data from Curiosity’s Mastcam and ChemCam instruments to study Gale crater, a dry lake that experienced a transition in weathering processes and environments approximately 3.8-3.6 billion years ago.

The researchers observed honeycomb-shaped sulfate deposits in the sediments, some of which had cracks formed during the drying process, while others had hexagonal shapes resembling patterns seen in Earth’s landscapes that undergo seasonal drying and wetting. These deposits represent the first fossil evidence of a cyclical Martian climate that experienced both dry and wet seasons. Previous lab experiments on Earth have shown that this type of environment is conducive to the interaction of molecules necessary for the formation of life’s building blocks.

The findings suggest that the Noachian-Hesperian transition period on Mars, approximately 3.6-3.8 billion years ago, may have been more habitable than the earlier Noachian eon, which had perpetually wet environments. However, more studies are needed to solidify these conclusions and understand the chemistry of ancient Martian fluids to assess the formation and preservation of organic compounds.

This research provides valuable insights into Mars’s history and its potential suitability for life. Understanding the cyclical nature of Mars’s climate enhances our knowledge of the planet’s past environments and its ability to support and evolve life.

Source: Balakrishnan, V. S. (2023), Ancient Mars may have had a cyclical climate, Eos, 104, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023EO230372.