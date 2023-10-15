A mesmerizing video released by the European Space Agency (ESA) showcases the awe-inspiring expanse of Valles Marineris on Mars, a colossal canyon that spans a staggering 2,500 miles in diameter. Dubbed the Red Planet’s equivalent of Earth’s Grand Canyon, Valles Marineris is a sight to behold.

The video takes viewers on a thrilling flyover of the Noctis Labyrinthus, or the “labyrinth of night,” a segment of Valles Marineris that stretches over 740 miles. This unique network of steep valleys is flanked by towering volcanoes, which scientists hypothesize played a crucial role in the formation of these extraordinary canyons. Their research suggests that these volcanoes caused the Martian crust to stretch and crack billions of years ago.

This captivating footage was created using advanced stereo images of the region captured by ESA’s Mars Express orbiter, seamlessly integrated with existing topographic data. The scale of Valles Marineris is truly mind-boggling. With some valleys measuring up to 18.6 miles across and a breathtaking depth of 3.7 miles, it puts Earth’s Grand Canyon, which spans 18 miles across and reaches depths of up to 1.1 miles, into perspective.

The Martian landscape within Valles Marineris is marked by colossal landslides, causing portions of the canyon walls to collapse and vast quantities of sand to spread across the valley floors. Notably, one of these landslides, observed by NASA’s Viking Orbiter, extends an astonishing 25 miles across the valley floor.

In addition to landslides, the relentless Martian winds have sculpted imposing sand dunes in the region, adding to the otherworldly beauty of Valles Marineris.

Much about Valles Marineris still remains a mystery. While the formation of Earth’s Grand Canyon can be attributed to the erosive powers of the Colorado River, the Martian equivalent primarily resulted from tectonic fractures in the planet’s crust. Nevertheless, scientists speculate that water might have played a role in shaping the canyon’s landscape billions of years ago.

The breathtaking imagery provided by ESA’s Mars Express orbiter allows us to marvel at the sheer magnitude and intricate details of Valles Marineris, providing a glimpse into the fascinating geological history of the Red Planet’s majestic canyons.

Source: European Space Agency (ESA), NASA