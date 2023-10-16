Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Gallai Techneg Aerocapture Datgloi Archwilio'r System Solar Allanol

ByGabriel Botha

Hydref 16, 2023
Space agencies have successfully used the aerocapture technique to slow down spacecraft as they enter the atmospheres of Venus and Mars. Now, a recent series of papers by Athul Pradeepkumar Girija, a former PhD student at Purdue University, explores the possibility of using this technique for outer solar system worlds such as Jupiter, Titan, Uranus, and Neptune.

Girija explains that aerocapture can be particularly useful for exploring the ice giants Uranus and Neptune, as it significantly reduces the amount of rocket fuel required for a mission. This is important because the ice giants are located far from Earth, requiring high velocities to reach them, which in turn demands more propellant. By using a planet’s atmosphere to slow down a spacecraft, the weight of the propellant needed can be greatly reduced.

Although the idea of using atmospheric drag to slow down a spacecraft may seem risky, multiple research papers back up its feasibility and benefits. Girija examined two approaches for aerobraking in the outer solar system: lift modulation and drag modulation. Lift modulation offers more control but requires more propellant, limiting the payload capacity of the spacecraft. Drag modulation relies on friction with air molecules to slow down the spacecraft and offers less control but can provide a quicker journey.

The primary goals outlined in the decadal survey have called for a Uranus orbiter mission in the coming years. While there are no guarantees, studying the use of the aerocapture technique for ice giants provides valuable insight for potential future missions and improves our understanding of space exploration.

Sources: arXiv.org, Acta Astronautica, Journal of Spaceflight and Rockets.

