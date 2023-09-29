Digwyddiadau Seryddol sydd ar ddod ym mis Hydref: Cawodydd Meteor ac Eclipses

October is shaping up to be an exciting month for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts, with several celestial events set to take place. From meteor showers to eclipses, each weekend will bring something unique to observe in the night sky.

The first event to kick off the month is the Draconids meteor shower, which will peak after sunset on Sunday, October 8th. Unlike many other meteor showers that occur late at night, the Draconids can be observed in the evening hours. While it typically brings about 10 meteors per hour, it has been known to occasionally produce meteor storms with as many as 100 shooting stars per hour. However, such an outburst is not expected this year.

On Saturday, October 14th, a solar eclipse will occur. This annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse, happens when the moon does not completely block out the sun, resulting in a halo of sunlight around the moon. This event will be visible along a narrow zone from southern Oregon through southern Texas, while the rest of North America will experience a partial solar eclipse.

Following the Draconids meteor shower, the Orionids meteor shower will take place less than two weeks later, on the night of Friday, October 20th, into the early morning of Saturday, October 21st. With about 20 shooting stars per hour, the Orionids offer a dazzling display for skywatchers. These meteors will appear to originate from the constellation Orion.

Finally, the month will conclude with a partial lunar eclipse during the full moon weekend. This partial lunar eclipse will be best seen from Europe, Africa, and Asia, while North America will largely miss out on the show. The October full moon, also known as the Hunter’s Moon, holds various nicknames such as the Falling Leaves Moon, the Freezing Moon, and the Migration Moon.

Remember, it is crucial to protect your eyes when observing solar eclipses by using solar filters or eclipse glasses. Enjoy the upcoming astronomical events and don’t forget to bundle up to stay warm during these cool autumn nights.

Diffiniadau:

– Draconids: A meteor shower that peaks in early October and occasionally produces meteor storms.

– Annular Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the moon does not completely cover the sun, resulting in a ring of sunlight around the moon.

– Orionids: A meteor shower that occurs in late October, with meteors appearing to radiate from the constellation Orion.

– Partial Lunar Eclipse: A lunar eclipse where only a portion of the moon passes through Earth’s shadow.

Ffynonellau:

– Awyr Daear