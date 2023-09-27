The University of Minnesota Medical School has been awarded a $16 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies® (BRAIN) Initiative. The funding will support a groundbreaking project focused on unraveling the mysteries of the brain’s ‘wiring diagram’ and how its neurons are connected and communicate with each other.

The goal of this project, known as BRAIN CONNECTS, is to better understand how complex neural pathways generate human behaviors. The research will focus on mapping connections between specific brain regions responsible for higher-level functions such as attention and decision-making. Traditional mapping methods have limitations, so the team will combine advanced techniques, including advanced MRI, optical imaging, and cell labeling techniques, to bridge this gap.

According to Kamil Ugurbil, PhD, the principal investigator, “BRAIN CONNECTS follows in the footsteps of the Human Connectome Project but takes it further by using advanced MRI together with other emerging tools. This approach will provide us with a more detailed and much clearer picture of the brain’s circuits.”

The current techniques available for mapping the brain’s connectivity either lack the necessary resolution or the ability to scale across large regions of the entire brain. BRAIN CONNECTS aims to develop tools that can obtain brain-wide connectivity maps at unprecedented levels of detail and scale.

Sarah Heilbronner, PhD, principal investigator and associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine, emphasized the importance of understanding the brain’s wiring diagram: “The NIH is making an important investment in uncovering one of the most important features of brain anatomy – its wiring diagram or how neurons are set up to talk to each other. In future years, this will pay major dividends in terms of neuromodulatory treatments of brain disorders.”

The project aims to create accurate wiring diagrams using a multi-modal, cross-species, multi-scale approach. These detailed diagrams will provide crucial insights into brain connectivity and its impact on cognition, behavior, and disease. The team of scientists involved in this project includes experts from the University of Minnesota Medical School, U of M College of Science and Engineering, University of Nottingham, Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, University of Texas Austin, Oxford University, Vanderbilt University, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratories, and Allen Institute.

In addition to mapping the brain’s wiring diagram, the team plans to advance treatments for brain disorders. Understanding and addressing disrupted brain connectivity, which is common in psychiatric and neurological conditions, is an essential step in implementing effective solutions.

This project is supported by the NIH BRAIN Initiative and leverages the University of Minnesota’s Medical Discovery Team (MDT) on Optical Imaging and Brain Science.

