Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Mae gwyddonwyr yn Arsylwi Diafol Llwch Anferth ar y blaned Mawrth

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Hydref 2, 2023
Mae gwyddonwyr yn Arsylwi Diafol Llwch Anferth ar y blaned Mawrth

Scientists have recently made an incredible discovery on Mars with the help of Nasa’s Perseverance rover. They have spotted a massive whirlwind measuring about two kilometers (1.2 miles) in height, known as a dust devil, moving across the Martian landscape.

The dust devil was observed in footage captured by the rover on 30 August as it traversed Thorofare Ridge. The lower portion of the whirlwind could be seen moving from east to west at a speed of approximately 12 miles per hour. Mission researchers analyzed the imagery data and determined that the dust devil was located about four kilometers (2.5 miles) away from the rover’s position.

Based on their calculations, scientists estimated the width of the dust devil to be around 60 meters (200 feet). Although only the bottom 118 meters (387 feet) of the swirling vortex were visible in the camera frame, they were able to estimate its full height.

Dust devils are whirlwinds comprised of dust and air that occur on both Earth and Mars. They are created by the heating of the surface, which results in the upward movement of air. On Mars, these atmospheric phenomena are commonly observed and can reach impressive heights.

This discovery is significant for scientists studying the Martian environment, as it provides valuable insights into the atmospheric dynamics of the planet. By studying these dust devils, researchers can better understand the processes at play and gain a deeper understanding of Mars’ climate and weather patterns.

Overall, this observation serves as a reminder of the incredible scientific discoveries being made on Mars and highlights the importance of continued exploration of our neighboring planet.

Ffynonellau:
– Nasa’s Perseverance Rover
– Martian Atmospheric Dynamics Studies

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

Darganfod Dull Newydd ar gyfer Cynhyrchu Wrea sy'n Effeithlon o ran Ynni

Hydref 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Techneg Pensaernïol Hynafol yn Ysbrydoli Dull Newydd o Wella Perfformiad Fframwaith Metel-Organig

Hydref 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Gwyddoniaeth

Pwysigrwydd Rheoli Dewisiadau Cwcis ar gyfer Profiad Personol ar y We

Hydref 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

Darganfod Dull Newydd ar gyfer Cynhyrchu Wrea sy'n Effeithlon o ran Ynni

Hydref 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Techneg Pensaernïol Hynafol yn Ysbrydoli Dull Newydd o Wella Perfformiad Fframwaith Metel-Organig

Hydref 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Pwysigrwydd Rheoli Dewisiadau Cwcis ar gyfer Profiad Personol ar y We

Hydref 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Ymchwilwyr De Corea yn Protestio Toriadau Arfaethedig y Llywodraeth i Gyllideb Ymchwil

Hydref 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau