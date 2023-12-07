Microblastigau a Ddarganfyddwyd yn yr Awyr Yn ystod Corwynt Larry

A recent study conducted by Dalhousie University researchers has revealed an unexpected finding: microplastics are present in the air during hurricanes, and they can be transported long distances. The study, led by Anna Ryan, an environmental science master’s student, and published in the prestigious journal Nature, collected air samples before, during, and after Hurricane Larry in 2021. The team discovered that the highest concentration of microplastics, over 100,000 particles per square kilometer per day, was found during the hurricane itself.

The research was motivated by the concern that oceanic microplastics could be whipped up into the atmosphere during hurricanes and carried by wind currents to remote areas. To test this theory, Ryan and her colleague set up a glass cylinder near Saint Michaels, a rural community in Newfoundland. The findings of the study suggest that microplastics generated from various sources, such as the degradation of larger plastic products or the shedding of particles from plastic bottles, packaging, and synthetic clothing, can become airborne and pose a risk to human and animal health.

This study is one of the few worldwide that investigates the presence of atmospheric microplastics during weather events. While previous studies have examined atmospheric microplastics during typhoons and monsoon rains, the concentration of microplastics found during Hurricane Larry was significantly higher. The research emphasizes the prevalence of microplastics in all environments and highlights the urgent need to address this global issue.

Another student from Dalhousie University, Justine Ammendolia, is currently studying the effects of post-tropical storm Fiona on microplastics in the atmosphere. By comparing the results of both studies, conducted in rural and urban settings, researchers hope to gain a deeper understanding of the extent and impact of atmospheric microplastic pollution.

To combat this issue, both Ryan and Ammendolia stress the importance of reducing single-use plastics to prevent them from entering the environment in the first place. The research findings serve as a valuable resource for policymakers and can lead to informed decisions and actions to mitigate plastic pollution.