New Discovery: China’s FAST Telescope Unveils a Vast Catalog of HI Sources

Chinese researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery with the help of China’s Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST). They have constructed the largest-ever high-quality catalog of neutral hydrogen (HI) sources beyond our Galaxy. This achievement has far surpassed the current state of knowledge in terms of both quantity and quality.

Known as the FAST All Sky HI Survey (FASHI), this project took a mere three years to complete, from August 2020 to June 2023. The survey covered approximately 7,600 square degrees of the sky, revealing a remarkable 41,741 HI sources. This vast sample size represents a significant leap forward in understanding the composition and structure of galaxies.

Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, plays a crucial role in the formation and evolution of galaxies. Within disk galaxies, HI serves as a vital component of the interstellar medium. By cataloging a large number of HI sources, scientists gain valuable insights into the dynamics and properties of galaxies.

FAST, with its remarkable sensitivity and resolution, proved to be a powerful tool for this survey. Compared to previous HI surveys, FAST offers higher spectral and spatial resolution, broader coverage, and more reliable data quality. Its capabilities enable the detection of faint and weak HI signals that were previously inaccessible to researchers.

The research team behind this groundbreaking project has generously shared the observational data acquired by FAST with researchers worldwide. This data holds immense potential for addressing a wide range of astrophysical inquiries, including the nature of dark matter, the existence of faint unknown galaxies, as well as the structure and evolution of the cosmos.

The findings of this monumental survey have been published in the prestigious journal SCIENCE CHINA Physics, Mechanics and Astronomy. The study’s contributors include researchers from Guizhou University, the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Peking University.

Since its official launch on January 11, 2020, FAST has proven itself as the largest single-dish radio telescope in the world. With a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields, its capabilities continue to astound the scientific community. Situated in the naturally deep and round karst depression of Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, FAST stands as a beacon of China’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of astronomical research.