Odemkněte sílu brýlí pro rozšířenou realitu s iPhone 15 Pro

The latest iPhone 15 Pro has introduced USB-C capability, offering an upgraded cable management system. This not only ensures better organization but also provides native video output support. With this new feature, users can easily connect their iPhone to external displays using a single cable. Imagine streaming your favorite Netflix shows directly onto your hotel room TV – the convenience is unparalleled. However, the USB-C compatibility has also given rise to a new accessory category that greatly enhances the functionality of your iPhone, particularly when you’re on the go.

Enter augmented reality glasses – a rapidly growing market that offers a range of glasses with built-in projector screens. These glasses, priced between $300 and $500, offer users a unique viewing experience. One notable option in this category is the Xreal Air, which features a 120Hz, 0.68-inch MicrOLED display projected onto the lenses via a mirror. This allows users to see both the display and the real world simultaneously. To further immerse yourself and enjoy true blacks, you can attach a physical hood to the front of these glasses to block out external light.

The Xreal Air glasses do not have their own power source. Instead, they draw power from the devices they connect to, just like many portable USB-C monitors on the market. With the included USB-C to USB-C cable, you can effortlessly connect the Xreal Air glasses to your iPhone 15 Pro, instantly mirroring your screen on the glasses’ display. While the default setting mirrors your phone’s homescreen and apps, video streaming apps that support video out offer a more engaging landscape orientation video when playing shows or movies.

These augmented reality glasses are not just essential for video streaming. They make gaming more immersive, especially when combined with the Backbone USB-C controller. Additionally, they offer a minimalist web browsing experience when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard. Furthermore, users can insert their own prescription lenses with the included insert or order customized lenses from HONSVR at an affordable price.

To enhance the Xreal Air experience, you can opt for the Xreal Beam accessory. This accessory locks your virtual display in space relative to your head position, reducing any potential discomfort. The Xreal Beam also doubles as a backup battery bank for augmented reality tasks and can connect to a variety of devices, including game consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, providing a virtual display of up to 300 inches.

Although Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro offers a more advanced augmented reality experience, its higher cost and release next year make options like the Xreal Air a compelling choice for most users. These glasses offer a range of everyday features and a sleek, discreet form factor that can be conveniently carried everywhere.

Často kladené otázky

1. Can I connect the Xreal Air glasses to devices other than the iPhone 15 Pro?

Yes, you can connect the Xreal Air glasses to a variety of devices, including game consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, for a larger virtual display.

2. Are prescription lenses available for the Xreal Air glasses?

Yes, the Xreal Air glasses come with an insert that allows users to add their own prescription lenses. Alternatively, customized lenses can be ordered from HONSVR at an affordable price.

3. How does the Xreal Beam accessory enhance the experience?

The Xreal Beam accessory allows users to fix their virtual display in space relative to their head position, reducing any potential discomfort or motion sickness. It also serves as a backup battery bank for augmented reality tasks.

4. Is the Xreal Air a cost-effective option compared to Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro?

Yes, the Xreal Air offers a similar augmented reality experience at a significantly lower cost. With its immediate availability and everyday features, it presents a compelling choice for most users.