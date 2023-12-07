Summary: A recent study funded by the Department of Energy (DOE) has revealed the presence of a massive lithium deposit beneath California’s Salton Sea. Previously known as the largest lake in the state, the Salton Sea is now being hailed as the world’s largest “white gold” mine. With already confirmed four million tons of lithium, scientists estimate that there could be a staggering 18 million tons. This discovery could potentially make the United States self-sufficient in lithium and help achieve President Joe Biden’s goal of increasing the number of electric vehicles on US roads.

According to the study, the Salton Sea could be sitting on goods worth around $540 billion, considering that one metric ton of lithium is valued at approximately $29,000. The vast amount of lithium found beneath the lake has the potential to power over 300 million electric cars. Michael McKibben, a geochemistry professor at the University of California, Riverside and one of the study’s authors, described the deposit as one of the largest lithium brine deposits in the world.

The significance of this discovery lies in the increasing need for lithium due to the growing popularity of electric vehicles and the demand for energy storage solutions. Sammy Roth, a climate columnist for the Los Angeles Times, emphasizes that the Salton Sea has long been known to contain significant amounts of lithium. Several companies have attempted to extract it over the years, but the newly discovered reserves far exceed previous estimates.

With President Biden’s ambitious plan to have 50 percent of the vehicles on US roads running on electricity by 2030, this massive lithium deposit could play a crucial role in achieving that goal. The potential of the Salton Sea to make the United States self-sufficient in lithium and reduce reliance on imports from China is indeed “huge,” as described by experts. As efforts continue to harness this abundant natural resource, the future of electric transportation and renewable energy storage looks promising.

Přečtěte si více ve Web Story: Vědci objevili obrovské zásoby lithia pod kalifornským Saltonským mořem