RTE has unveiled its plans for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve special on the Late Late Show. In a departure from tradition, the iconic chat show will air on a Sunday for the first time, ensuring audiences can bid farewell to 2023 and welcome in 2024 in style.

Popular TV presenter Patrick Kielty will take the helm as host for this end-of-year extravaganza, promising an evening filled with entertainment and surprises. From 10.15pm to 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve, Kielty will be joined by a revolving door of special guests, ensuring the stars will be out in force.

The RTE Guide describes the show as the “final countdown for 2023,” creating an air of anticipation and celebration. As Kielty conducts his interviews and engages with the special guests, viewers can expect a festive atmosphere and plenty of familiar faces. The show will also serve as a farewell to the past year, bidding it a fond adieu before embarking on the new year.

This year, the Late Late Show’s New Year’s Eve special will go head to head with the Graham Norton show. However, with its own lineup of star-studded guests, including Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, the Late Late Show promises to deliver a memorable and entertaining evening.

As the clock strikes midnight, Kielty will hand over the reins to Anna Geary, who will lead viewers through the countdown to the New Year. With this seamless transition, viewers can expect a smooth and exciting transition into 2024.

Make sure to tune into the Late Late Show on RTE One for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience. Join Patrick Kielty and a host of special guests as we say goodbye to the old year and welcome in the new one with open arms.