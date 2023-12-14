Idea Factory International otevírá předobjednávky pro Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Physical Editions

Idea Factory International is excited to announce that pre-orders are now available for the physical editions of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters on Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Fans can get their hands on these limited edition versions of the game, which come with exclusive content and bonuses.

The Nintendo Switch release of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters is priced at $49.99, while the Xbox version is available for $39.99. Each platform offers its own unique features. The Switch edition includes Maho and Anri as exclusive playable characters, adding new dimensions to the gameplay. On the other hand, the Xbox version comes with the sport swimsuit outfit DLC already included in the game, offering players a variety of cosmetic options.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters is set to launch physically and digitally on Nintendo Switch on January 23, 2024. The Xbox release is expected sometime next year, allowing fans of the franchise to enjoy the game on their preferred platform.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure your copy of this highly anticipated game. Pre-order now to ensure you can join the Goddess Candidates in their thrilling adventure to investigate a mysterious laboratory and uncover the secrets within. With gameplay that includes exciting combat, character customization, side quests, and team-based battles, Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters promises a captivating and immersive experience for players.

For more information and to pre-order your physical edition of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, visit the official store links provided below. Get ready to embark on an epic journey alongside your favorite Goddess Candidates and save the world from the Trendi Outbreaks!

Please note that the availability of the physical editions may vary depending on your region.