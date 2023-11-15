Mikroplasty: Překvapivý dopad na počasí

Microplastics, minuscule particles of plastic measuring up to five millimeters in size, have infiltrated various aspects of our lives, from our food to the air we breathe. Now, scientists have made a remarkable discovery: these tiny particles may be influencing the weather. In a recent study published in the American Chemical Society’s Environmental Science & Technology Letters, researchers found microplastics in a majority of cloud samples collected from a mountaintop in China. This finding suggests that microplastics could potentially play a role in cloud formation.

Microplastics are created when larger plastic items break down either through chemical degradation or physical wear and tear, transforming into smaller fragments that can easily move through environmental cycles. Judith Enck, the president of Beyond Plastics, emphasizes that microplastics are omnipresent and can be found in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and even in our bodies.

The study’s authors found that microplastics affect cloud formation, which has a significant impact on our weather patterns. Clouds produce precipitation, block sunlight, and consequently influence temperature. In order for a cloud to form, water vapor needs to condense into water droplets, which then accumulate to form clouds. According to the study, microplastics can now be added to the list of solid particles in the atmosphere that assist in water droplet formation.

Microplastics are hydrophilic, meaning they are attracted to water. Consequently, when the first water droplets form around microplastics and other minute particles, they attract more water droplets, eventually leading to cloud formation. The authors compare this process to how a single spark can ignite an entire field: a tiny particle triggers a cascading effect that results in something much larger.

While this study definitively shows the presence of microplastics in clouds, more research is necessary to fully understand the extent of their influence on cloud formation and subsequently on weather patterns. Will higher concentrations of microplastics lead to more clouds? Will an increase in clouds result in greater precipitation or widespread cooler conditions? These questions remain unanswered and require further investigation.

Interestingly, microplastics find their way into the atmosphere through the wind. They are light enough to be carried by air currents, and computer models developed by the study’s authors indicate that highly populated inland Chinese cities are a significant source of microplastics found in the air over Mount Tai. As urban areas have a higher demand for plastic products, microplastics are more commonly found in cities, though rural areas are quickly catching up in microplastic production.

The discovery of microplastics in clouds sheds light on the expansive reach of these particles and their potential impact on weather phenomena. As scientists continue to delve deeper into this field, a clearer understanding of the relationship between microplastics and weather patterns will emerge.