Člověk jde výš a dál, aby pomohl psovi s neurologickým onemocněním najít navždy domov

In a heartwarming turn of events, a man named Joe Rotunda has gone above and beyond to help a dog named Alva find her forever home. Alva, who suffers from wobbler syndrome, a neurological condition that affects her spine and neck, was returned to the shelter in 2022 after being adopted in 2020. Worried about her chances of finding a permanent home due to her physical limitations and resulting defensiveness and fear, Alva’s rescuers at Austin Pets Alive! were relieved when Rotunda stepped in.

Having seen Alva on Instagram, Rotunda instantly fell in love with her. Despite being informed about Alva’s fearfulness, Rotunda was determined to earn her trust and give her the life she deserved. He visited the shelter every single day for two months, spending time with Alva and showing her that she could trust him.

After working with the shelter’s training staff and finally gaining Alva’s trust, Rotunda made the decision to bring her home. He went above and beyond to accommodate Alva’s needs, transforming his living space to ensure her comfort and safety. This included building an outside ramp, creating a secure area in his living room, and adding kennels for her to decompress in.

Rotunda’s efforts have paid off, as Alva has made remarkable progress in her training and wellbeing. She now loves to explore and even has a playmate to keep her company. Rotunda is grateful for the opportunity to be Alva’s companion and believes that she has given him much more than he has given her.

The inspiring spirit and resilience of Alva continue to inspire Rotunda. He feels that Alva’s infectious spirit shines through, undeterred by any obstacles that come her way. With their bond growing every day, Rotunda and Alva prove that there is nothing they cannot overcome together.

This heartwarming story reminds us of the power of love, patience, and dedication in helping animals overcome challenges and find their forever homes.