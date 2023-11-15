Udržitelný koncertní zážitek: Zelený jezdec

The music industry has long been associated with extravagant demands and excessive waste. However, London venue The O2 is challenging this perception with its introduction of the “Green Rider.” This document serves as a guide for promoters and artist teams, providing recommendations on how to create climate-friendly concerts.

The Green Rider focuses on reducing CO2 emissions, making sustainable choices for equipment and materials, minimizing waste and energy consumption, and monitoring the carbon footprint of events. It also includes an appendix with useful resources and local suppliers to support these eco-friendly initiatives.

This initiative is part of The O2’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Earlier this year, the venue announced plans to partner with carbon-removal specialist Cur8 and consultancy A Greener Future to pilot carbon removal technology at The 1975 gigs scheduled for February. This collaboration aims to explore new ways of offsetting the carbon impact of live music events.

By embedding sustainable practices into the planning and execution of concerts, The Green Rider offers a fresh perspective on the music industry’s environmental impact. It encourages artists, promoters, and venues to consider how they can contribute to a more sustainable future, not only through reducing emissions but also by supporting local businesses that prioritize eco-conscious practices.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Green Rider?

A: The Green Rider is a document created by The O2 in London to help artists and promoters organize climate-friendly concerts.

Q: What does the Green Rider focus on?

A: The Green Rider provides recommendations for reducing CO2 emissions, making sustainable choices for equipment and materials, minimizing waste and energy consumption, and monitoring the carbon footprint of events.

Q: What other initiatives has The O2 undertaken for sustainability?

A: The O2 has partnered with carbon-removal specialist Cur8 and consultancy A Greener Future to pilot carbon removal technology at The 1975 gigs, aiming to offset the carbon impact of live music events.

Q: How does the Green Rider contribute to a more sustainable future?

A: By integrating sustainable practices into concert planning and execution, the Green Rider prompts artists, promoters, and venues to prioritize eco-friendly choices and support local businesses committed to sustainable practices.