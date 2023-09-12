Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Novinky

Vesmírný dalekohled Jamese Webba možná objevil hyceánský svět

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12. 2023
Vesmírný dalekohled Jamese Webba možná objevil hyceánský svět

A new study using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) suggests the existence of hycean planets – a type of planet that could potentially harbor alien life. Hycean planets are characterized by having a warm sea hundreds of kilometers deep, a thick hydrogen and water-rich atmosphere, and no continents. While these planets have long been hypothesized, the JWST may have spotted one for the first time.

These planets are believed to be common among super-Earths, which are planets with a mass and size larger than Earth. They are often found orbiting red dwarf stars, which are known for their intense solar flares. However, the strong surface gravity of hycean planets may allow them to retain much of their initial hydrogen and helium atmosphere, making them suitable environments for alien life.

The planet in question is K2-18 b, located 120 light-years away from Earth. It has a mass nearly 9 times that of Earth and a radius almost 3 times larger. JWST’s observations of this planet have revealed strong signatures of methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere, consistent with the characteristics of a hycean world. The presence of these gases further supports the possibility of habitability.

The study also found hints of a chemical called dimethyl sulfide (DMS) in K2-18 b’s atmosphere. On Earth, DMS is primarily produced by microbial marine life such as phytoplankton. While this could be a potential biosignature, the data is currently inconclusive, and further observations are needed to confirm its presence.

Future observations with JWST’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) and other instruments will be conducted to gather more data on K2-18 b’s atmosphere and to search for additional evidence of DMS. These findings open up the exciting possibility of discovering more hycean worlds and potentially finding alien life in their vast oceans.

Zdroj: Nikku Madhusudhan et al. "Molekuly nesoucí uhlík v možné hyceánské atmosféře." Prezentováno na The First Year of JWST Science Conference (2023)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

související Post

Novinky

The Wordle Review: Analyzing Puzzle Wordle 819

16. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Novinky

Starověké bakterie jako první kolonizovaly zemi před více než 407 miliony let

16. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Novinky

Srovnání soundbarů Sonos Beam (Gen 2) a Samsung HW-S60B

16. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Vesmírná agentura Spojených arabských emirátů se zaměřuje na pás asteroidů

17. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Původ vertebrálních kostí a jejich role v nádorových metastázách

17. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Použití eDNA k pochopení genetického složení celých populací

17. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Věda

Astronaut a kosmonauti NASA bezpečně dorazí na Mezinárodní vesmírnou stanici

17. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře