Je bezpečné sledovat nejnovější film Shahrukh Khan online?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

8. 2023
With the rise of illegal websites on the internet, it is tempting to download and watch the latest movies, including Shahrukh Khan’s, from unauthorized sources. However, this method is illegal and can lead to consequences if caught. When downloading movies from any third-party website or mobile app, it is crucial to be aware of the risks involved.

In India, downloading movies from illegal platforms is considered piracy and is punishable by law. Even if websites claiming to have the latest movies are found, it is advisable to avoid them. Sharing pirated movies on such websites can result in a copyright infringement claim (Copyright Act 1957). Many pirate websites have been shut down in India in recent years.

These websites often contain viruses, malware, and other deceptive elements that can harm your personal devices and compromise your personal information, including bank accounts. By knowingly downloading Shahrukh Khan’s latest movie from an unauthorized platform, you may face legal consequences. The Cinematograph Act of 1952 states that anyone found guilty of piracy may face imprisonment for up to three years or a fine of ten lakhs.

If you prefer to watch movies legally and without taking any risks, consider subscribing to an OTT platform. Nowadays, movies are released on OTT platforms just a few months after their theatrical release. You can experience the joy of watching Shahrukh Khan’s latest movie in the comfort of your own home. Furthermore, when streaming legally, you can be assured of the video’s quality and integrity.

Ultimately, it is always advisable to support the entertainment industry by watching movies in theaters or subscribing to legal streaming platforms. Enjoying movies in a cinema hall provides a unique experience that cannot be replicated at home. If you’ve already downloaded a movie unlawfully, it is essential to delete it and refrain from indulging in such activities in the future.

Definice:
– Piracy: The unauthorized copying and distribution of copyrighted materials.
– OTT (Over-the-Top) Platforms: Streaming services that offer content directly to viewers via the internet, bypassing traditional cable or satellite providers.
Sources: Cinematograph Act 1952

