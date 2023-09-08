Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Novinky

Sada replik Xbox 360 od Mega vás vezme zpět do dnů slávy

ByVicky Stavropoulou

8. 2023
Sada replik Xbox 360 od Mega vás vezme zpět do dnů slávy

Mega has unveiled a build-it-yourself Xbox 360 replica kit that aims to capture the nostalgia of Microsoft’s best console. The kit includes 1,342 pieces that assemble into a 3:4 scale replica of the white Xbox 360 console. It also features a white wireless controller and a replica copy of the iconic Halo 3 game.

While not a functioning console, Mega has included some impressive details in the kit. The replica boasts working lights and a faux removable hard drive, reminiscent of the days when Microsoft charged $100 for a mere 20 GB of storage. Additionally, a disc drive adds to the authenticity of the replica. Interestingly, Mega claims that inserting the included Halo 3 disc will “activate the motherboard,” although the specifics of this feature remain unclear.

Mega has designed this kit for ages 18 and up, offering a rewarding and challenging building experience. The Xbox 360 replica kit is currently available for pre-order through Target, priced at $149.99. It is set to launch on October 8th, providing fans of the Xbox 360 with a trip down memory lane.

Overall, Mega’s Xbox 360 replica kit is a fun project for those who hold a special affinity for Microsoft’s iconic console. With its attention to detail and nostalgic appeal, it promises to recreate the magic of the Halo 3 launch day and the joy of playing on the original Xbox 360.

Zdroje:
[Source Name]: [Insert URL or citation]
[Source Name]: [Insert URL or citation]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

související Post

Novinky

Jak vybrat správnou matraci pro dobrý spánek

9. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Novinky

Transformace městské infrastruktury: Průnik správy zařízení a IIoT v chytrých městech

9. 2023
Novinky

Zkoumání role Cam Locks na Blízkém východě a v africké telekomunikační infrastruktuře

9. 2023

Zmeškal jsi

Technika

Starfield láme rekordy díky masivnímu startu

9. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Novinky

Jak vybrat správnou matraci pro dobrý spánek

9. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Novinky

Transformace městské infrastruktury: Průnik správy zařízení a IIoT v chytrých městech

9. 2023 0 Komentáře
Věda

Příslib lithium-sírových baterií: lehčí, výkonnější a šetrnější k životnímu prostředí

9. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře