Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Novinky

Apple Stock čelí tlaku kvůli zákazu čínské komunistické strany na iPhony

ByMamfo Brescia

7. 2023
Apple Stock čelí tlaku kvůli zákazu čínské komunistické strany na iPhony

In a recent note, Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating on Apple Inc. and set a 12-month price target of $210.00. However, Apple’s stock has been facing downward pressure in the past few days due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and China.

A new development emerged when it was announced that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) instructed its employees against using Apple iPhones or other foreign devices for their professional tasks. This ban is expected to impact Apple given that China represents around 19% of the company’s revenue, with a heavy skew towards the iPhone and App Store.

Although it remains uncertain how significant the impact will be, analysts at Evercore believe that this issue is more of a headline concern rather than something that will have a material impact on Apple’s financial performance. They suggest that government officials in China were likely already avoiding Apple products even before the official ban was implemented.

Furthermore, this ban has already been in effect to some extent, and it is anticipated that it primarily applies to top-level individuals responsible for strategic planning and decision-making within Chinese organizations. It is unlikely to encompass a substantial workforce or have a significant impact on the overall spending power of Chinese employees.

As a result of this news, shares of Apple (AAPL) dropped 3.23% in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Overall, while the ban by the Chinese Communist Party on Apple iPhones has created some downward pressure on the company’s stock, the extent of the impact is still uncertain. Apple’s dominance in the high-end smartphone category in China, along with its strong revenue performance in recent years, may help mitigate any potential negative effects.

Zdroje:
- Reuters

By Mamfo Brescia

související Post

Novinky

Revoluční uživatelská zkušenost: Vývoj technologie zobrazovacích panelů

9. 2023
Novinky

Využití síly cloudové technologie pro efektivní řízení dodavatelského řetězce v době internetu

9. 2023
Novinky

Navigace na cestě vpřed: Klíčové trendy a vývoj v globálních automobilových operačních systémech

9. 2023

Zmeškal jsi

Technika

Kreativní ředitel Epic Games Donald Mustard odchází do důchodu

9. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Technika

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Blízký závod U-Drag

9. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Nová studie zjistila, že kombinace piroxikamu s levonorgestrelem zvyšuje účinnost nouzové antikoncepce

9. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Novinky

Revoluční uživatelská zkušenost: Vývoj technologie zobrazovacích panelů

9. 2023 0 Komentáře