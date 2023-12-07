San Diego Experiencing An Unusual El Niño Winter

San Diego is currently facing an unprecedented El Niño climate pattern this winter, a stark contrast to the previous years dominated by the dry La Niña conditions. While other parts of the country are experiencing a significant shift in their weather patterns, San Diego has not seen much change yet.

While forecasters had predicted that El Niño would continue through early winter with a 90% chance of extending into spring, San Diego has seen below-normal levels of precipitation since the start of the water year on October 1. Most of the region’s reporting sites have recorded less than an inch of rainfall accumulated between the two months. Unfortunately, this trend is expected to continue until the end of the month, with climate outlooks pointing towards a slow start to the wet season.

In December, San Diego County is expected to have only slightly above-normal chances of precipitation. The region’s temperatures for the month remain uncertain, with equal chances of being either above or below seasonal averages. The climate outlooks released by the Climate Prediction Center indicate that it might not be until sometime in the new year that San Diego experiences wetter conditions as El Niño strengthens, accompanied by above-normal temperatures.

However, it is crucial to note that weather conditions remain unpredictable, and forecasters generally struggle to accurately predict conditions more than a week in advance. Short-term outlooks estimate that parts of the region may experience higher odds of rainfall and temperatures in the coming weeks, contrasting the long-range predictions.

Moving closer to the early months of the year, forecasters will assess the remainder of the El Niño winter to determine if it will continue to be drier than anticipated. Ultimately, San Diego’s weather remains in a state of flux, and it will only become clearer as we progress into the new year.

