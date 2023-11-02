Notebook Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a Galaxy Book3 Pro: Nejnovější akce a slevy

Samsung fans rejoice, as there are some exciting deals on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the 2023 model of the Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop. Whether you’re in the market for a stylish smartwatch or a powerful laptop, these offers are worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Deals:

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for just $349.99 shipped in the 43mm size and $379.99 shipped for the 47mm models. These brand new releases usually retail for $400 and $430, respectively, so you’ll be saving a solid $50. These deals also mark a new all-time low price at Amazon. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a stainless steel build, giving it a more traditional timepiece vibe, while still offering all the intelligent features of a modern smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop Deal:

If you’re in need of a powerful laptop, Amazon is currently selling the 2023 model 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro for $1,149.99 shipped. This is a significant discount of $300 off the regular price of $1,450, making it the lowest price available. The pro variant of the Galaxy Book3 Pro offers a longer battery life, a stunning 16:10 AMOLED WQXGA+ display, and a high-resolution 1080p webcam. With a 120Hz 16:10 AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5-1340P processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage, this laptop is perfect for both work and entertainment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ Promotions:

Furthermore, there are exciting offers on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ Android tablets. Amazon is currently running a promotion that includes up to $75 in Amazon credits. For example, you can get the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB of storage for $757.26 shipped, along with a $50 Amazon credit. Similarly, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9+, available in 256GB and 512GB configurations, comes with a $75 Amazon credit. These tablets offer high-performance features and are a great choice for productivity and multimedia tasks.

FAQ:

– Can I use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with an iPhone? Yes, the watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

– Does the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop come with a touchscreen? Yes, it features a touchscreen display.

– Are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ tablets compatible with a stylus? Yes, they are compatible with the S Pen stylus.

These offers are time-limited, so make sure to take advantage of them before they expire. Whether you’re looking for a new smartwatch, a powerful laptop, or a high-performance tablet, Samsung has you covered with these great deals.

Sources: Best Buy, Amazon.