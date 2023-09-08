Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Novinky

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag dočasně nedostupné na Steamu

ByMamfo Brescia

8. 2023
Assassin's Creed: Black Flag dočasně nedostupné na Steamu

The popular game, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, unexpectedly disappeared from the Steam store recently, sparking rumors of a remake or surprise release. However, Ubisoft has clarified that the removal was not intentional and was due to a technical issue. The teams at Ubisoft are actively working to resolve the problem and make the game available for purchase again.

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, released 10 years ago, remains one of the best in the series. It received high praise for its gorgeous visuals, entertaining gameplay, and immersive pirate-themed open world. Naturally, fans of the game have expressed interest in a potential remake.

Earlier this year, a report from Kotaku suggested that a remake of Black Flag was already in the works at Ubisoft. However, if the project does exist, it is likely still in the early stages of development. In addition to the possibility of a remake, Ubisoft is also continuing to develop Skull and Bones, a multiplayer piracy game that originated from Black Flag’s naval combat mechanics.

While the removal of Black Flag from Steam may have sparked hope for a major announcement, Ubisoft has clarified that this is not the case. The technical issue that led to the game’s unavailability is unrelated to any planned releases or remakes. Fans will have to wait for further updates from Ubisoft regarding the availability of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag on Steam.

Zdroje:
– PC hráč
– Kotaku

By Mamfo Brescia

související Post

Novinky

Představujeme poštovní razítka: Federovaná služba sociálních záložek pro otevřený web

9. 2023 Gabriel Botha
Novinky

Význam kolektivní reakce na výzvy v digitální krajině

9. 2023 Robert Andrew
Novinky

Masivní výprodej na Steamu na Focus Entertainment Games: až 80% sleva

9. 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Zmeškal jsi

Technika

Chytré strategie investování na akciovém trhu

9. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Věda

Druhý mozek: Nové objevy v enterickém nervovém systému

9. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Technika

Vysokorychlostní munice vs výbušné náboje: Co je lepší pro odstřelování ve Warzone?

9. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Technika

Knihovní čtvrť okresu Bonneville rozšiřuje digitální dosah díky darování Chromebooků

9. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře