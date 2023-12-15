Europe’s Rocket Launch Sector Faces New Setbacks: Key Parts Missing and Test Aborted

In a series of setbacks for Europe’s troubled launch sector, the final flight of Italy’s Vega rocket has been postponed due to missing crucial parts, while the latest test of Europe’s new Ariane 6 has been aborted, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). These delays come as Europe continues to work towards restoring independent access to space after multiple setbacks in its space programs.

The upper stage test of the Ariane 6 rocket has been aborted, but ESA has assured that it will not impact the inaugural launch planned for mid-2024. Ariane 6 has faced repeated delays, and the Vega C version of the rocket was grounded following a launch failure. With only a handful of launches left for the original Vega version, the final lift-off has been delayed from spring 2024 to September.

The missing parts were discovered to be two large propellant tanks for the Vega rocket. ESA officials revealed that the tanks had been found crushed and unusable in a landfill, along with scraps of metal. Since there are no spare tanks available, the plan is to adapt slightly larger tanks meant for the Vega C model. However, there is some risk associated with reusing testing tanks.

The reasons behind the missing tanks and how they ended up in a garbage dump remain a mystery. Meanwhile, the Ariane 6 upper stage hot-firing test in Lampoldshauen, Germany, was aborted just two minutes into the firing test. The manufacturer, ArianeGroup, is currently investigating the reasons for the abort.

Despite these setbacks, ESA remains optimistic about the future of its rocket launch programs. The long-firing engine test conducted successfully in French Guiana last month allowed ESA to identify a launch window in 2024. A loading test is scheduled to proceed as planned on Friday.

The European space sector continues to face challenges, but with determination and ongoing efforts, Europe aims to regain its position in space exploration and secure independent access to space.