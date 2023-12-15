Chemická nouze v La Porte vyzývá k úkrytu na místě

Summary: A chemical emergency at ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals in La Porte, Texas led to a shelter-in-place order being issued and later lifted. Eight people were hospitalized due to exposure but were in stable condition. The chemical release of phosgene was the cause of the emergency.

La Porte, Texas faced a chemical emergency on Monday afternoon, prompting authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order. The order was in effect for approximately one hour before it was lifted, bringing relief to residents. The cause of the emergency was identified as a chemical release of phosgene, according to the office of emergency management.

Officials from the offices of Judge Lina Hildago confirmed that eight individuals were transported to hospitals after being exposed to the chemical at ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals. Fortunately, all eight were reported to be in stable condition upon leaving the facility. Emergency teams responded promptly to handle the situation, and as the threat subsided, they began to demobilize. Precautionary monitoring continues to be performed by the Harris County Pollution Control.

ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals released a statement acknowledging the incident. They reported a rupture of a pressure release device at their La Porte facility, resulting in the release of phosgene. Although there were indications that the vapors may have spread beyond the facility’s southern fence line, ALTIVIA assured that its processes had been shut down and the release was contained. Thankfully, no injuries were reported at their facility.

Phosgene, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a poisonous gas that can cause severe respiratory distress and other health complications upon exposure. The safety of employees, neighboring communities, and the environment remains a top priority for ALTIVIA as they work closely with the City of La Porte, Harris County, and other relevant authorities to address the situation.

The prompt response and successful containment of the chemical emergency serve as a testament to the coordination and diligence of the emergency management teams involved. As investigations continue, safety measures will be reviewed and reinforced to prevent similar incidents in the future.