Zoom Video Communications Inc. has voiced its concerns over alleged anticompetitive behavior by Microsoft Corp. in meetings with regulators from the US, European Union, and other jurisdictions. According to a person familiar with the matter, Zoom has held discussions with the US Federal Trade Commission as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK, and Germany over the past year.

One of the main concerns raised by Zoom is that Microsoft prioritizes its Teams videoconferencing software through price bundling and product design. The company argues that this behavior gives Microsoft an unfair advantage in the market. Microsoft has already been under scrutiny by the EU’s competition watchdog, which is investigating whether its tying of Teams with Microsoft 365 and Office 365 violates antitrust rules.

In response to the complaint made by Slack three years ago, Microsoft recently announced that it will unbundle Teams in Europe starting from October 1. Germany’s Federal Cartel Office also launched a probe into Microsoft in March to investigate its bundling practices and potential anticompetitive behavior.

Authorities in the US and UK have also initiated inquiries into cloud services, an area where Microsoft’s Azure is a major player. These investigations aim to determine whether certain practices by Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc. restrict innovation in the industry.

Although Teams is Zoom’s primary competitor, the company had refrained from discussing these issues publicly until recently. During the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan called on the FTC to examine Microsoft’s bundling practices and emphasized the importance of fairness in the competition.

As Zoom continues to expand its suite of services for businesses beyond videoconferencing, it seeks to address antitrust concerns and ensure fair competition in the market.

Zdroje:

- Bloomberg