Obscénně drahý vlastní iPhone pokrytý diamanty a zlatem

A Russian company called Caviar has created an ultra-exclusive and exorbitantly expensive custom iPhone. This luxurious device is aimed at the ultra-wealthy, who spare no expense when it comes to exclusivity.

Caviar describes itself as an international brand that specializes in creating custom luxury devices. Their products combine high technologies with exquisite materials such as gold, diamonds, natural leather, carbon, jewelry enamel, meteorites, and rare artifacts.

The custom iPhone in question costs a staggering R11,636,578. The phone has a unique casing made from 18K white gold and is encrusted with 570 individual diamonds. In addition, it comes with the Snowflake Graff necklace pendant produced by Laurence Graff, a renowned English jeweler. The pendant alone costs around R1,323,690.

The necklace pendant is shaped like an openwork snowflake and adorned with round and marquise-shaped diamonds. It hangs from a white gold chain encrusted with round diamonds. The total weight of the diamonds in the pendant is approximately 6.65 carats.

This is not the first time Caviar has created ridiculously expensive hand-held devices. They have previously produced products like the gold-coated iPhone 7 and the Tyrannophone, which is an iPhone 13 Pro embedded with a genuine Tyrannosaurus rex tooth.

These extravagant devices are targeted at individuals with an unimaginable amount of wealth. While the average person may find it difficult to comprehend spending such exorbitant amounts on a phone, for the ultra-wealthy, it is just another way to indulge in their luxurious lifestyle.

Overall, Caviar has established itself as a brand that caters to the ultra-wealthy, providing them with exclusive and lavish custom devices.

