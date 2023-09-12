Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Technika

Chytré hodinky TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS v prodeji za 297 $

ByMamfo Brescia

12. 2023
Chytré hodinky TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS v prodeji za 297 $

The TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch is currently on sale for $297, down from its original price of $350. This marks the second-ever price cut since the smartwatch launched earlier this year. The TicWatch Pro 5 offers at least two full days of battery life per charge and features a rotating crown along with a 48mm OLED display. Powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, it includes various health monitoring technologies such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level monitoring.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter Discounted to $75

The Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter is now available for $75, down from its usual price of $90. This is the lowest price we have seen since January. The MA1 adapter allows you to upgrade your car’s existing entertainment unit with wireless Android Auto support. Instead of having to physically connect your smartphone to the car, you can pair it wirelessly for a more seamless experience. The adapter plugs into your car via USB-A, adding convenience and ease of use to your daily commute.

Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds on Sale for $80

The Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds are currently on sale for $80, a discount from their regular price of $100. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation, providing a more immersive audio experience. With a battery life of up to 38 hours and multipoint Bluetooth pairing, you can connect to two devices simultaneously. The earbuds also come with 12mm drivers for powerful sound and onboard Tile tracking for added convenience.

In addition to these deals, 9to5Google offers information on the best trade-in deals for Android smartphones and other devices. If you’re looking to upgrade your device or recycle your used devices for cash, be sure to check out their recommendations.

Sources: TicWatch, Motorola, Skullcandy

By Mamfo Brescia

související Post

Technika

Japonsko vyvine raketový motor na metan pro start v roce 2030

16. 2023 Robert Andrew
Technika

Akce Discover Samsung: Získejte Samsung SmartThings Station za pouhý 1 $!

16. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technika

Umění decluttering: pustit přebytek

16. 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Objev kmenových buněk v páteři vrhá světlo na šíření nádoru

17. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Věda

Mise Juno NASA zachytila ​​úchvatnou fotografii Jupiteru a jeho sopečného měsíce Io

17. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Vesmírná agentura Spojených arabských emirátů se zaměřuje na pás asteroidů

17. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Původ vertebrálních kostí a jejich role v nádorových metastázách

17. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře