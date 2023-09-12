Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Technika

Akcie na Wall Street smíšené, když Apple odstartuje podzimní událost, investoři očekávají data o inflaci

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12. 2023
Akcie na Wall Street smíšené, když Apple odstartuje podzimní událost, investoři očekávají data o inflaci

In midday trading on Tuesday, Wall Street stocks traded mixed as investors awaited the release of key inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated more than 0.7% due to a decline in Oracle shares, while the S&P 500 dropped about 0.3%. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pared earlier losses and traded about 0.2% higher.

Tech stocks took center stage on Tuesday as Apple announced the launch of the iPhone 15 at its annual event. The anticipation for the blockbuster Arm IPO also added to the excitement. Reports mentioned that Arm’s order book will close early, with the listing being up to 10 times oversubscribed.

Rising oil prices also contributed to concern about inflation. WTI crude and Brent futures climbed to nine-month highs, reflecting the global oil market’s supply shortfall of over 3 million barrels a day next quarter, according to OPEC data.

Investors are closely watching Wednesday’s crucial US inflation data for signs of a slowdown in spending. Additionally, Thursday’s release of the August retail sales report will provide further insight into households’ resilience.

The upcoming economic data will play a significant role in determining the Federal Reserve’s actions at its September meeting. Investors are assessing whether more interest rate hikes are on the table and if they have been priced into the stock market.

(Zdroj: Yahoo Finance)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

související Post

Technika

Japonsko vyvine raketový motor na metan pro start v roce 2030

16. 2023 Robert Andrew
Technika

Akce Discover Samsung: Získejte Samsung SmartThings Station za pouhý 1 $!

16. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technika

Umění decluttering: pustit přebytek

16. 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Objev kmenových buněk v páteři vrhá světlo na šíření nádoru

17. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Věda

Mise Juno NASA zachytila ​​úchvatnou fotografii Jupiteru a jeho sopečného měsíce Io

17. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Vesmírná agentura Spojených arabských emirátů se zaměřuje na pás asteroidů

17. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Původ vertebrálních kostí a jejich role v nádorových metastázách

17. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře